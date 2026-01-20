Read more
6:48 AM · 20 January 2026

Morning wrap (20.01.2026)

-
-
Open account Download free app
  • US index futures are extending yesterday’s losses, with US100, US500 and US30 down around 0.5%. Before the cash session, US Bancorp and 3M are set to report earnings. After the close, the main focus will be on Netflix, whose shares are down more than 6% year to date and are trading nearly 30% below their all time high. Interactive Brokers and United Airlines are also due to report.
  • Sentiment in Europe is weak as well, after the region posted its worst session since mid November yesterday. Germany’s DE40 has already pulled back more than 700 points from its record high and is down nearly 0.7% ahead of the European open. Investors’ attention is starting to shift toward the World Economic Forum agenda in Davos, with Trump’s speech scheduled for tomorrow.
  • On the macro side, the spotlight today is on UK labour market data, Germany’s ZEW sentiment survey, and US ADP private payrolls. Later today, the US Supreme Court may also issue a ruling on tariffs.
  • Gold has broken to fresh record highs, and markets are showing a classic rotation into safe havens. Silver gained strongly alongside gold, reaching new all-time high although today it is down more than 0.7% today despite a 0.8% gain in gold.
  • US Treasuries fell, in line with a broader global selloff in bonds. Investors have become more cautious toward US assets as trading resumed in the US after Monday’s break.The key source of market anxiety is Donald Trump’s tariff threats, including Greenland-related remarks, which have revived fears of escalating trade tensions and put market confidence to the test after the earlier AI-driven bullrun. Fitch Ratings warned that the Greenland issue increases geopolitical risk in Europe.
  • Asian equities were also under pressure, with stocks down around 0.4% and the tone across markets clearly cooling. Japan was a particular focus, with the 40-year government bond yield rising to 4%, its highest level since the instrument was introduced in 2007. The People’s Bank of China kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5%.
  • Longer-dated debt saw the biggest move. The US 30-year yield rose by around 4 bps to 4.88%, signalling lower bond prices. The dollar index slipped to its lowest level in two weeks, reinforcing the deterioration in sentiment toward US assets.
  • In Japan, another sign of weaker demand for government debt was soft demand at a 20-year bond offering, below the 12-month average. The bond selloff was broad-based: prices fell in Australia and New Zealand, and German bund futures also weakened, confirming the global nature of the move.
  • Oil is edging lower, while US Henry Hub natural gas (NATGAS) futures are extending their rally, up more than 3% today.
22 January 2026, 7:30 AM

Economic calendar: Key U.S. data to shift focus from geopolitics (22.01.2026)
21 January 2026, 12:44 PM

Market Wrap: Wall Street and Europe lose ground; markets await Trump in Davos🛣️
21 January 2026, 9:15 AM

What next for interest rates in the UK❓ Tobacco and airfare drive up prices in the economy 📈
21 January 2026, 7:00 AM

Economic calendar: Trump’s speech in Davos and Wall Street earnings 🔎

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits