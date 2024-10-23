Morning Wrap (23.10.2024)

- Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in a mixed mood. The Nasdaq index was the only one to post gains of 0.18%.The rest of the indices traded under the dash, and the biggest declines belonged to the Russell 2000, which was down 0.48%.
- More statements from central bankers await us during today's session. These will include statements by Lagarde from ECB and Bowman from Fed. Investor attention will also turn to the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rates.
- The USDJPY pair sustains the dynamic growths, which today with its range broke through the psychological barrier of 152.00. Despite the lack of comments from the Japanese establishment, the dollar gains today after yesterday's statements by FED Daly.
- Mary Daly said that the soft landing is not yet a foregone conclusion, as the risk of a rebound in inflation is still present.
- After yesterday's session, Wall Street was hit by news that the CDC found E coli bacteria in McDonalds chain burgers. The company's shares lost more than 9% in reaction to the data.
- In the precious metals market, we are seeing a pause in the dynamic increases. Silver is currently losing 0.3%, while gold is adding 0.05% intraday.
- The energy commodities market is not showing similar price trends. WTI crude oil is currently gaining close to 0.54%, while NATGAS is losing close to 0.35%.
- Bitcoin this morning is sustaining the declines seen in recent days. The popular cryptocurrency is slipping 0.65% intraday and is trading below the $67,000 zone.
Heatmap showing the current volatility in the currency market. Source: xStation