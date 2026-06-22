Morning Wrap: Fragile, but still. Investors are confident that U.S.-Iran talks are making progress⏰

🌍 GEOPOLITICS

US–Iran: progress in Switzerland, but still fragile. During the summit at Bürgenstock on Lake Lucerne, the mediators – Qatar and Pakistan – announced “encouraging progress” following 18 hours of talks. The parties agreed on a 60-day timetable for reaching a final agreement and on the establishment of a High-Level Committee to oversee the mediation. Despite the Iranian delegation’s walk-out, triggered by Trump’s threats on Truth Social to resume bombing, the talks were not broken off.

The Strait of Hormuz: tensions escalated, then eased. On Sunday, the IRGC announced the re-closure of the Strait of Hormuz; tanker traffic fell to just 5 vessels (compared with 26 the previous day). Following a statement by the mediators, the situation improved – a dedicated communication channel was established to ensure the safe transit of commercial traffic. Iran. Foreign Minister Araghchi announced the lifting of the blockade, the reopening of oil and petrochemical ports, and the launch of a plan for Iran’s reconstruction; Israel is absent from the final communiqué, which leaves a clear gap in the sustainability of the ceasefire.

Qatar: explosion in Ras Laffan. A major explosion occurred at the world’s largest LNG terminal during the commissioning of the facility – 54 people were injured and 18 are still missing. QatarEnergy has not commented on the extent of the damage to the infrastructure. The incident serves as a reminder of how fragile the physical energy infrastructure in the Gulf is.

China: retaliation against the Pentagon. Beijing has added 10 US military entities to its export control list (including MP Materials and USA Rare Earth) and excluded 46 US companies from government contracts – in response to the Pentagon’s update of the 1260H list (which added Alibaba, Baidu and BYD). Analysts view the move as largely symbolic, aimed at safeguarding bilateral relations following the Trump–Xi summit.