Morning Wrap: Weaker Sentiment for AI and Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Markets

🏛️ Stock Market

Korean and Japanese chip companies suffered particularly heavily, having been the main beneficiaries of the global AI boom in recent months.

Asian investors were disappointed by the results and outlook of American Broadcom, whose shares fell by more than 12 percent, triggering a wave of sell-offs across the entire technology sector.

The source of weakness is primarily the deterioration of sentiment around companies related to artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The deepest sell-off is observed in South Korea, where the KOSPI index is losing over 4 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 (-1.03 percent), Hong Kong's Hang Seng (-0.87 percent), and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 (-0.69 percent) are also clearly below the line.

Negative sentiment dominates Asian equity markets on Friday, and the majority of major indices are recording declines.

The session showed growing capital rotation toward more traditional sectors of the economy at the expense of technology firms, which had been driving gains on Wall Street in recent months.

The largest declines were recorded by Broadcom following the publication of weaker revenue results, and CrowdStrike shares fell after presenting disappointing forecasts.

Investors shifted capital from the technology sector to companies in the financial, insurance, and retail sectors.

The Dow Jones index rose by 1.73 percent, and the S&P 500 gained 0.41 percent, while the Nasdaq lost value slightly.

The Thursday session on US stock exchanges ended with a majority of gains, although their source this time was not technology companies.

🌍 Geopolitics and Macroeconomics

Thursday reports from the Middle East brought mixed signals regarding the prospects for ending the conflict.

President Donald Trump announced that the United States is in the final stages of negotiations with Iran and is close to reaching an agreement that could lead to an end to the war. This information was perceived by the markets as a potential step toward de-escalating tensions in the region.

At the same time, the situation remains very tense – Iran warned that in the event of a failure of the talks, it is ready to take action aimed at US military bases in the Middle East, and may also use its control over the Strait of Hormuz as a means of pressure.

The issue of security for this strategic oil transport route remains one of the key topics of the negotiations.

An additional challenge to the peace process is the position of Hezbollah – the organization's leader emphasized that only a full ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon will be acceptable.

Such a tough stance shows that despite the declared progress in talks between the US and Iran, achieving a broader and lasting agreement in the region still remains a difficult task.

On Thursday, signals appeared suggesting the possibility of resuming peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin declared readiness to reach an agreement through peaceful means, emphasizing that Russia remains open to negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. At the same time, he noted that any agreement must take into account Russian security interests and the realities created as a result of the war.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded to the Kremlin's declarations, calling on Russia to end hostilities and begin concrete steps leading to peace.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that further prolonging the conflict does not serve either side and appealed for a transition from declarations to real actions. According to Kyiv, the fundamental condition for a lasting agreement remains respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.