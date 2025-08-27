Nvidia shares slide 2% after earnings report📉Data center sales slightly below expectations

Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares fell nearly 2.4% in after-hours trading on Wall Street following quarterly results that slightly missed market expectations in the data center (AI) segment.

The company reported revenue of $46.7 billion versus forecasts of $46.3 billion (6% QoQ and 56% YoY) , with data center sales at $41.1 billion compared to expectations of $41.29 billion (5% QoQ and 56% YoY)

versus forecasts of , with data center sales at compared to expectations of Earnings per share came in at $1.05 , above the consensus estimate of $1.01, with net income totaling $26.42 billion .

, above the consensus estimate of $1.01, with net income totaling . For the third quarter, Nvidia projects revenue of around $54 billion , with a margin of error of about 2% in either direction.

, with a margin of error of about 2% in either direction. In Q2, the company excluded sales of its H20 chips to Chinese customers from its reported results. Blackwell data center sales revenue grew 17% sequentially, signalling still rising demand for AI solutions.

The board also approved an additional $60 billion share buyback program and declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on October 2

Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) slightly lose after the Nvidia report as investors react to underperfoming data centers sales.

Source: xStation5

Nvidia fiscal Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Source: Nvidia

Nvidia Guidance

Revenue is expected to be $54 billion, but the company has not assumed any H20 shipments to China in the outlook.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 73.3% and 73.5%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis point (exiting the year with non-GAAP gross margins in the mid-70% range)

Operating expenses are expected to be approximately $5.9 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively. Full year fiscal 2026 operating expense growth is expected to be in the high-30% range.

Other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $500 million, excluding gains and losses from non-marketable and publicly-held equity securities.

Nvidia Business Segments Breakdown

Data Center

Revenue: $41.1B , +5% q/q, +56% y/y (core growth engine).

Expanded Blackwell platform adoption with major global enterprises (Disney, TSMC, SAP, Hyundai, Foxconn, Lilly).

Deepened presence in Europe , working with France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and U.K. to build industrial AI infrastructure and sovereign LLM initiatives.

Strengthened DGX Cloud expansion in Europe and AI supercomputer collaborations (U.S., Germany, U.K., Japan).

Delivered record performance on MLPerf benchmarks ; introduced NVFP4 format for next-gen LLMs.

Partnerships in healthcare and science: collaborations with Novo Nordisk, Ansys, DCAI on drug discovery and quantum algorithms.

Gaming & AI PC

Revenue: $4.3B , +14% q/q, +49% y/y.

Launched GeForce RTX 5060 (Blackwell-powered) , fastest-ramping x60 GPU in history.

Expanded DLSS 4 to 175+ titles, with adoption in upcoming blockbuster games.

Cloud gaming push: GeForce NOW Blackwell upgrade with Install-to-Play, doubling game library to 4,500+.

Partnered with OpenAI on open-weight models optimized for RTX GPUs, enabling faster local inference for developers.

Professional Visualization

Revenue: $601M , +18% q/q, +32% y/y.

New GPU launches: RTX PRO 4000 SFF Edition and RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell .

Expanded Siemens partnership to drive smart factory digitalization.

Rolled out new Omniverse libraries & SDKs for physical AI development.

Automotive & Robotics

Revenue: $586M , +3% q/q, +69% y/y.

Full-scale production of NVIDIA DRIVE AV platform for intelligent transportation.

Shipped NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor chips; released developer kits and modules for robotics (Jetson AGX Thor).

Announced Halos safety platform for robotics and Cosmos foundation models to accelerate robotics solutions.

Secured second consecutive win at Autonomous Grand Challenge for End-to-End Driving at Scale.

Data Center remains the clear growth driver, but Gaming surged on RTX 5060 momentum and AI PC adoption. Professional Visualization and Automotive/Robotics showed strong double-digit growth, highlighting diversification into industrial, simulation, and autonomous systems.

NVDA.US (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5