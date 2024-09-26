Read more
XTB Online Trading

Oil loses almost 2% 📉

11:08 AM 26 September 2024

Selling pressure on OIL continues, although declines have been already reduced 🔴

Return of supply from Libya

Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of oil. This is precisely why the conflict over the candidate led to an almost complete halt in production from the areas controlled by the eastern government in the second half of August.

Saudi Arabia may increase production

Additionally, there are reports that Saudi Arabia is considering increasing production faster to regain lost market share. According to the Financial Times, Saudi Arabia has fully abandoned the goal of $100 per barrel for Brent crude. It is worth recalling that in 2014 and initially in 2020, Arab countries did not want to reduce production, which led to a significant price retreat, with the aim of forcing American producers to reduce production as well.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Key countries want a ceasefire in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the USA, and the European Union are working on solutions to bring about a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah operating in Libya.

Further stimulus measures from China and a statement from Russia's Novak

According to Novak from Russia, there is currently no plan to delay the timing of production increases in OPEC+. These words likely had the most significant impact on limiting the price increase in the oil market. Additionally, today, there were speculations that the Chinese government would recapitalize banks to the tune of $1 trillion to support the recovery.

OIL.WTI (D1 interval)

At the time of publication, oil is down over 1.80% to $68.50 per barrel. The declines have been somewhat reduced, as in the first part of the day, oil was down 3.80% to $67.20 per barrel. Levels around $65-67 represent a significant support zone, also based on fundamental data such as production costs, and have not been permanently breached since mid-2021. In the case of a rebound, levels above $70 up to $73 should be considered, as they represent the nearest resistance zone. 


source: xStation 5

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
06:46

Chart of the day: GBPUSD (03.10.2024)

The British pound is losing dynamically this morning following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 06:34

Morning wrap (03.10.2024)

Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in mixed sentiment. On an intraday basis, all indices traded in the +-0.2% range, with the Russell 2000...
02.10.2024
18:56

Daily summary: USDJPY surges 1.8% as US dollar gains 🗽Mixed sentiments on Wall Street; oil prices drop

Wednesday's session on European stock markets ended in a mixed mood. Germany's DAX closed the session nearly 0.33% lower, while France's...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator