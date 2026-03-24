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6:10 PM · 24 March 2026

Oil rebounds to $100 📈Bitcoin drops below $70k

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Brent crude oil futures (OIL) are up nearly 3.5% today, returning close to the $100 per barrel mark and rebounding თითქმის 10% from yesterday’s sell-off lows, which were triggered by a tweet from Donald Trump. This move is weighing on sentiment across both equity and cryptocurrency markets, with Bitcoin falling back below $70,000 today in response to rising US Treasury yields.

The current market dynamics suggest that investors do not yet view de-escalation as a lasting development and remain cautious about the short-term outcomes of any potential negotiations between Iran and the United States. Iran’s firm diplomatic stance - even if partly a negotiating tactic or an attempt to save face—indicates that Tehran may be prepared to continue the conflict. At the same time, the strategic objectives of the US-Israeli operation do not appear close to being achieved, despite dominance in the air and at sea.

OIL and Bitcoin (D1 timeframe)

Źródło: xStation5

Source: xStation5

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