Oil rebounds to $100 📈Bitcoin drops below $70k

The current market dynamics suggest that investors do not yet view de-escalation as a lasting development and remain cautious about the short-term outcomes of any potential negotiations between Iran and the United States. Iran’s firm diplomatic stance - even if partly a negotiating tactic or an attempt to save face—indicates that Tehran may be prepared to continue the conflict. At the same time, the strategic objectives of the US-Israeli operation do not appear close to being achieved, despite dominance in the air and at sea.
OIL and Bitcoin (D1 timeframe)
Źródło: xStation5
Source: xStation5
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