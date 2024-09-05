OIL WTI drops after EIA US inventories report

EIA Crude Oil inventories came in: -6.873M vs -0.3M exp. and -0.846M previously
- Gasoline inventories: 0.848M vs -1.11M exp. and -2.203M previously
- Distillate Inventories: -0.371M vs 0.41M exp. and 0.275M previously
OIL WTI erases today, early gains supported by postponed OPEC+ production reports; now gaining 1%. Higher gasoline stocks may signal potentially softer demand across the US economy.
Source: xStation5