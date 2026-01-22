Read more
22 January 2026

Silver rebounds after a sharp drop 📈Is the uptrend back? ❓

Silver rebounded fairly quickly today back toward the $94 area after yesterday’s Wall Street bounce—driven by easing trade tensions between the US and Europe—and a firmer US dollar weighed on precious metals. As a result, not only silver, but also gold and platinum came under selling pressure.

  • For a moment, silver traded near $90, but the dip was brief and the metal soon found support to climb back toward $94 per ounce. That rebound then lost momentum, and the price has slipped back below a key support level: the 50-period moving average on the hourly chart (orange line).
  • Still, since December, silver has fallen below that average eight times (including yesterday’s move), and in almost every case the metal quickly resumed its uptrend. Similarly, the EMA200 (red line) has acted as the main momentum support. If that support holds again, the $90 area should remain the key level for prices in the near term.
  • A break below roughly $88 per ounce would point to a more persistent downside pressure and the first deeper correction since late December 2025. If the dollar continues to strengthen and optimism on Wall Street returns, precious metals could face renewed headwinds and a rotation of speculative interest toward other assets.

SILVER (H1 timeframe)


Source: xStation5

Silver has already seen two corrections since autumn 2025, and in both cases the pullback reached around 20%. In the current context, that would imply a move toward $75 per ounce—back into the consolidation zone from December.

Source: xStation5

