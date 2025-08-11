Read more

Tech stocks rise on key developments; Intel, Dell, and Micron 📌

6:15 PM 11 August 2025

Intel (INTC.US) is up just over 5% today following reports that the company’s CEO plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to address concerns raised last week regarding alleged ties to Chinese firms. The meeting is expected to be a broad discussion, during which the CEO will present both his personal and professional background.

Dell Technologies (DELL.US) is gaining 1.70% after announcing an expanded collaboration with Nvidia and Elastic on its AI Data Platform. The platform aims to help businesses build, deploy, and scale artificial intelligence. The tech stack combines Dell PowerEdge R7725 servers with Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in a high-performance, versatile 2U platform and integrates the Elasticsearch vector database for natural language, context-aware search. Nvidia Omniverse libraries and models (including USD Search) are expected to accelerate searches within complex 3D assets — benefiting media production, industrial processes, and real-time, low-latency applications across industries from entertainment to financial services.

Micron (MU.US) is up 2.90% after raising its guidance for the fiscal Q4 ending August 28, citing stronger DRAM price growth and solid execution. It now expects revenue of $11.2B ± $0.1B (previously $10.7B ± $0.3B), non-GAAP gross margin of 44.5% ± 0.5% (previously 42.0% ± 1.0%), and non-GAAP EPS of $2.85 ± $0.07 (previously $2.50 ± $0.15).

