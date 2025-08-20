Read more

UK inflation above expectations; pound gains 📈

7:08 AM 20 August 2025

CPI in the UK (M/M) July: 0.1% (est. 0.0%; previous 0.3%)
- CPI (y/y): 3.8% (est. 3.7%; previous 3.6%)
- Core CPI (y/y): 3.8% (est. 3.7%; previously 3.7%)
- CPI Services (y/y): 5.0% (est. 4.8%; previously 4.7%)
- CPIH (y/y): 4.2% (est. 4.1%; previously 4.1%)

The transport, particularly air fares, made the largest upward contribution to the monthly change in CPI annual rates; housing and household services, particularly owner occupiers' housing costs, made a large, partially offsetting, downward contribution in CPI.

 

Inflation in the UK is higher than expected, confirming the Bank of England's stance on pausing its cycle of rate cuts in September. At this point, the probability of such a scenario (maintaining interest rates) is close to 93%. Source: ONS

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

21.08.2025
16:03

Walmart's good results did not satisfy the market

Walmart (WMT.US) released its results for the second quarter of 2025. Investors were left somewhat disappointed. The growth rate is underwhelming, valuation...

 15:34

BREAKING: NATGAS gains after EIA data 📣

EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 13B (Forecast 18B, Previous 56B)      

 15:07

BREAKING: US existing home sales stronger than expected

US Existing Home Sales report (July) came in 4.01M vs 3.92M and 3.93M previously, signalling 2% monthly growth vs -0.25% exp. and -2.7% previously
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits