US military drone companies gain on 'drone strategy' 📈AeroVironment up 10%

US companies producing drones and drones solutions such as Kratos Defense (KTOS.US) and AeroVironment (AVIV.US) gain more than 10% today amid US defence secretary Hegseth signalling a new Pentagon strategy focused on drones military potential. The US Department of Defense announced a directive to "unleash U.S. military drone dominance yesterday. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is scrapping old restrictions and fast-tracking domestic drone adoption in a bold move to boost battlefield readiness and technological dominance.
The DoD rescinds 2021–2022 policies that blocked military units from buying drones with Chinese-made components.
Troops can now buy, test, and train with compliant small unmanned aerial systems (UAS) without bureaucratic delays.
Hundreds of American-made drone products are now approved for military use, aiming to rival adversaries who mass-produce low-cost drones.
The DoD encourages private investment to fuel domestic drone innovation and AI-driven combat systems.
The roster of DoD-approved drones and software—Blue UAS—is growing rapidly.
Drone combat will become part of official military training in 2025, including simulated drone-on-drone warfare.
AeroVironment and Kratos Defense stock charts
