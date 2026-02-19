US OPEN: Moderate declines amid risks and data

Yesterday’s Fed minutes clearly surprised the market with their hawkish tone.

A confrontation with Iran seems more likely than not.

Worrying signals are coming from the private credit market.

Macroeconomic data:

The BLS released weekly jobless claims data. Initial claims came in below expectations, falling to 206k versus the expected 223k. However, continuing claims were higher, rising to 1,869k.

Investors also received trade data. Imports rose, exports fell, and the trade deficit widened significantly, reaching USD 70.3 billion.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 16.3, well above expectations of 7.5 and the previous reading of 12.6.

US100 (D1)

Thursday’s session on Wall Street is starting in a negative mood. The major U.S. stock indices are down about 0.5%. The Russell 2000 is leading the declines. This may indicate that the market is currently concerned about the path of interest-rate cuts.There is no shortage of risks that could weigh on valuations:

Buyers are struggling to regain the initiative on the index. The rebound from the 61.8% Fibonacci level was quickly pushed lower. Price remains below the 50- and 100-period EMAs. The key level to defend is the 50% Fibonacci retracement. If sellers drive price clearly below around 24,500, a deeper correction may follow, with a move toward the 200 EMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci level.

Company news: