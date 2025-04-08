📈US100 gains 3.3%

Read more
Wall Street regains ground; NVIDIA up 7.2% 🚨

The session today shows a wave of recovery after the declines that have been ongoing since Thursday. US indices are gaining around 3% in the first hour of trading (US500 is up 3.01%, US100 3.26%, and US30 is up 2.7%).

Although yesterday's US indices were close to a technical bear market (in the initial phase of the session, US indices were trading at levels exceeding a 20% drop from recent peaks), investors are still far from the typical bear market sentiment. Usually, in such a situation, investors ignore good news and act more aggressively in the event of negative information. However, today's start of the US session indicates that investor sentiment is dominated by hope, and the markets are looking for a basis for rebounding from the declines that have been ongoing since Thursday.

Given the incoming rumors about potential international agreements and progress in negotiations, quotations (especially of technology companies) are recording clear rebounds. At the same time, however, China still maintains its “fight to the finish” stance, although it seems that the market is more willing to look towards the scenario outlined by Scott Bessent (Treasury Secretary), who believes that the US can emerge from the whole customs mess “with good deals”.

BigTechs lead today’s gains. Source: xStation

The US100 contract is currently testing the resistance set by the 200-period EMA (golden curve on the chart) on the M30 interval. Yesterday, this level was the main barrier for the demand side. Source: xStation

