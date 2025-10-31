Wall Street optimism tempers amid falling odds of December Fed rate cut

- Wall Street in mixed sentiments despite solid BigTech earnings
- Bets on December Fed rate cut are falling to 50% vs 90% before the FOMC
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose again today, supported by strong earnings from Amazon and Apple. However, the scale of gains remains modest for now, with the US100 up just 0.06%. Big Tech continues to drive the broader market — and if it starts to decline, it could drag the major indices down with it. The Chicago regional PMI came in above forecasts, while markets now price roughly a 50% chance of a rate cut in December, down from 90% before the Fed meeting and Chair Powell’s remarks.
U.S. Energy Secretary Wright said today that “there is significant potential for a win-win outcome through closer energy cooperation between China and the United States.” He added that “the goal is to bring Canada and the U.S. back together for trade talks; we want both countries to cooperate more closely in the oil, gas, and mineral sectors.” Wright also noted that “the United States has discussed the possibility of sending more oil and gas to Europe.” Shares of U.S. energy companies are mostly higher today, including LNG exporter Cheniere Energy.
Amazon: its cloud division, AWS, posted the fastest growth in three years; markets bet on strong Christmas season for the company
Apple: expects strong holiday-season sales thanks to the new iPhone, but China sales missed estimates
The Magnificent Seven Index is on track for its seventh consecutive monthly gain, while the S&P 500 has already surged 40% since April — marking one of the fastest bull runs in market history.
Positive trade signals also lifted sentiment after Donald Trump announced a deal with China this week regarding access to Chinese rare earth elements.
The Fed is tempering optimism – the central bank signaled no plans for further rate cuts, while several policymakers opposed additional easing due to persistent inflation concerns.
Market in euphoria – S&P 500 options suggest limited upside potential ahead (target: 7,000 pts, +19% YTD).
Valuations rising – the S&P 500 now trades at 23x forward earnings (vs. a 20-year average of 16x); the Magnificent Seven cohort trades at 31x.
Bank of America voiced a contrarian view, suggesting that gold and Chinese equities could be the best hedges against an overheated market.
MicroStrategy Smashes Q3 Expectations with $2.8B Profit and Soaring Bitcoin Gains
Q3 2025 net income: $2.8 billion, one of the company’s best quarters ever
Bitcoin holdings: up $12.9 billion year-to-date, fueled by BTC’s appreciation
Total Bitcoin owned: 640,808 BTC, making MicroStrategy the largest public holder
BTC yield in 2025: at 26% level
Bitcoin Strategy Pays Off Big
MicroStrategy’s bold Bitcoin strategy continues to outperform. The company’s Q3 results were powered by massive unrealized gains from its BTC holdings, which have appreciated by nearly $13 billion so far this year. Its aggressive accumulation of over 640,000 BTC has positioned MicroStrategy as the corporate face of Bitcoin investment. A 26% yield on those holdings highlights the company’s ability to turn a high-risk strategy into tangible returns — a rare feat in corporate finance. While traditional assets offer modest yields, MicroStrategy’s approach underscores how strategic crypto exposure can reshape treasury management in the digital era.
The firm’s ongoing Bitcoin accumulation reinforces its reputation as a long-term believer in digital assets — and sends a bullish signal to the broader crypto market. Investors view MicroStrategy’s profitability as proof that Bitcoin can function as a legitimate treasury reserve asset. With such a massive position, the company now holds significant influence over Bitcoin’s supply dynamics and market sentiment. As 2025 progresses, attention will center on whether MicroStrategy continues to expand its BTC reserves or decides to lock in some of its historic gains. Shares of MSTR rebound today from multi-month lows.
Daily summary: Sentiments on Wall Street stall at the end of the week🗽US Dollar gains
US100 loses 0.5% 📉Meta shares decline extends on AI CAPEX worries & Deutsche Bank remarks
AbbVie near 1-month low after earnings report 📉
CHN.cash under pressure despite positive Trump remarks 🚩