Wall Street optimism tempers amid falling odds of December Fed rate cut

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose again today, supported by strong earnings from Amazon and Apple. However, the scale of gains remains modest for now, with the US100 up just 0.06%. Big Tech continues to drive the broader market — and if it starts to decline, it could drag the major indices down with it. The Chicago regional PMI came in above forecasts, while markets now price roughly a 50% chance of a rate cut in December, down from 90% before the Fed meeting and Chair Powell’s remarks.

U.S. Energy Secretary Wright said today that “there is significant potential for a win-win outcome through closer energy cooperation between China and the United States.” He added that “the goal is to bring Canada and the U.S. back together for trade talks; we want both countries to cooperate more closely in the oil, gas, and mineral sectors.” Wright also noted that “the United States has discussed the possibility of sending more oil and gas to Europe.” Shares of U.S. energy companies are mostly higher today, including LNG exporter Cheniere Energy.

Amazon: its cloud division, AWS, posted the fastest growth in three years; markets bet on strong Christmas season for the company

Apple: expects strong holiday-season sales thanks to the new iPhone, but China sales missed estimates

The Magnificent Seven Index is on track for its seventh consecutive monthly gain, while the S&P 500 has already surged 40% since April — marking one of the fastest bull runs in market history.

Positive trade signals also lifted sentiment after Donald Trump announced a deal with China this week regarding access to Chinese rare earth elements.

The Fed is tempering optimism – the central bank signaled no plans for further rate cuts, while several policymakers opposed additional easing due to persistent inflation concerns.

Market in euphoria – S&P 500 options suggest limited upside potential ahead (target: 7,000 pts, +19% YTD).

Valuations rising – the S&P 500 now trades at 23x forward earnings (vs. a 20-year average of 16x); the Magnificent Seven cohort trades at 31x.

Bank of America voiced a contrarian view, suggesting that gold and Chinese equities could be the best hedges against an overheated market.

Source: xStation5

Source: xStation5