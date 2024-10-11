Weaker than expected UK GDP data. Final German CPI in line with expectation

United Kingdom macro readings (September):
- UK GDP YoY: 1% vs 1.4% exp. and 1.2% previously
- UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.2% vs 0.2% exp. and 0% previously
- UK GDP Estimate 3M/3M: 0.2% vs 0.3% exp. and 0.5% previously
- UK Services MoM: 0.1% vs 0.2% exp. and 0.1% previously
- Manufacturing production MoM: 1.1% vs 0.2% exp. and -1% previously
- Manufacturing production YoY: -0.3% vs -1.3% previously
- Industrial production MoM: 0.5% vs 0.2% exp. and -0.8% previously
- Industrial production YoY: -1.6% vs -0.5% exp. and -1.2% previously
- UK Construction Output MoM: 0.4% vs 0.5% exp. and -0.4% previously
German final CPI / HICP (September)
- Final CPI came in 1.6% vs 1.6% in the first reading (0% vs 0% MoM exp.); 1.8% YoY HICP (also in line with expectations and previous reading)
Reaction on EURGBP is quite mixed, the pair loses slightly after the data release, despite really weaker than expected UK GDP readings, with also drop in industrial production, and services. However, monthly data from both industrial and manufacturing production point to slightly recovery. We can still see a technical triangle formation on the chart. Potentially rising above 0.838 may open bulls a way to test 0.843 zone.
Source: xStation5