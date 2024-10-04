Showdown: Meta Platforms vs Twitter
As recently as a week ago the world was watching in awe as two business heavyweights - Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg - exchanged blows online and vowed...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
As recently as a week ago the world was watching in awe as two business heavyweights - Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg - exchanged blows online and vowed...
Macro data lifts European stock markets lower HSBC downgrades Heidelberg Materials (HEI.DE) shares Suedzucker (SZU.DE) surprises...
ADP employment report for June was released today at 1:15 pm BST. As usual, report was watched closely as it is one of the final hints ahead of the official...
Despite weakness in regulated markets, cryptocurrencies are gaining, and the wave of appreciation is primarily supported by Bitcoin, which has broken out...
The start of today's session on the Old Continent brings a marked deterioration in investor sentiment. The main European benchmarks are losing in the...
The Japanese Yen is the best-performing currency USDJPY bouncing off a key resistance zone. Yen is appreciating amid growing concerns about intervention...
The European session opens lower following sharp declines in Asian indices US labor market data in focus Trade balance and ISM data from the US Today's...
Factory Orders in Germay for May: SA: Actual: 6.4% MoM. Previous -0.4% MoM WDA: Actual: -4.3% YoY. Previous -9.9% YoY The Germany Index DE30 began...
Indexes from the Asia-Pacific region traded lower during today’s session. Nikkei declined by 1.0%, S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9% and Kospi is down...
The minutes confirmed that the lack of interest rate hike is indeed a pause and not the end of the rate hike cycle, and further rate increases will...
Today's key publication was the protocol from the latest FOMC meeting held on June 13-14. During this meeting, the Fed decided to hold off on rate...
FOMC minutes were released at 7:00 pm BST today. The document related to the June 13-14, 2023 meeting, in which Powell indicates that the Federal Reserve...
During today's session, shares of the American company Wolfspeed (WOLF.US) are up over 17%. The positive sentiment towards the company, which is one...
Wall Street traded lower ahead of the FOMC minutes Weak Chinese data deteriorate market sentiment MP Materials (MP.US) gains after China’s...
Old Continent under pressure from falling sentiment in Europe and Asia Stifel downgrades German property developer BNP Paribas Exane...
IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8558 Take...
Fed decided to keep interest rates unchanged at June meeting, in-line with market expectations. This was the first time Fed held rates unchanged after...
Oil erased earlier declines and is now trading slightly higher on the day. Improvement in sentiment towards crude was driven by comments from Saudi Energy...