Cineworld is trying to rebound in face off possible acquisition from Vue ⚡
Cineworld (CINE.UK) shares are gaining nearly 10% today. The capitalization of what was until recently the world's second largest cinema chain has...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Cineworld (CINE.UK) shares are gaining nearly 10% today. The capitalization of what was until recently the world's second largest cinema chain has...
German utility giant Uniper (UN01.DE), which has been in financial trouble since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has launched an arbitration...
Friday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among major stock indices. Investors' attention today is primarily focused...
Release of US jobs data for November is a key macro event of the day. NFP report will be published at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected to show a 200k increase...
European indices set for flat opening US and Canadian jobs data at 1:30 pm GMT G7 discusses $60 per barrel cap on Russian oil European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower but the scale of moves was small. Dow Jones dropped 0.56%, S&P 500 moved 0.09% lower...
European indices rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday, with DAX rising 0.65% and reaching levels not seen since early June, driven by solid...
Quite a lot has been happening on the oil market lately, although price changes are not that dynamic. Nevertheless, it is worth paying attention to some...
Salesforce (CRM.US) stock fell over 10.0 % on Thursday as news of the surprise departure of co-CEO Taylor and weak financial outlook overshadowed upbeat...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
One of the companies that may be of particular interest to investors in December is CD Projekt, mainly thanks to improving Cyberpunk ratings and the premiere...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -81 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
The German benchmark index is weakening after reaching its highest level in six months. W1 chart The DE30 fluctuates between gains and losses this...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Core PCE eases slightly in October Designer Brands (DBI.US) stock slumps on weak financial...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 49.0 in November from 50.2 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations...
South African Rand weakened sharply on Wednesday following the latest political scandal called “Farmgate”. President Ramaphosa is alleged...
Investor sentiment this week has been and continues to be focused on two events. The first, of course, is yesterday's Powell speech and the relatively...
US data pack for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data and it showed slight deceleration. Core PCE fell...
Dollar index plunged to a 15-week low of 105.30 following yesterday’s dovish comments from Powell. Fed Chair said that “slowing down at this...
Thursday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among major stock indexes. Although Powell's dovish comments yesterday bolstered...