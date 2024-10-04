Oil rebounds after Saudi officials comments
Oil prices launched a massive recovery move after Saudi officials denied earlier WSJ reports regarding increasing OPEC+ oil output. Saudi Energy Minister...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
NATGAS price jumped over 6% higher on Monday, extending last week’s 7% rally as forecasts of an early start to colder winter weather ramped up demand...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 0.6114 Target: 0.5900 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US30 tests major support JD.com (JD.US) plunges on China Covid concerns Three major Wall...
OIL.WTI price fell nearly 4.0% on Monday after WSJ reported that OPEC reportedly is considering increasing production by up to 500,000 b/d. The OPEC+ meeting...
Disney (DIS.US) shares jumped nearly 9.0% before the opening bell after the weekend announcement that former Chairman and CEO Bob Iger is returning as...
The first trading session on European markets this week brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading below the dash and remains in the region of the peaks...
The euro has been recovering against the US dollar over the last few weeks, however, there are some signs that there is still some bearish pressure. EUR/USD...
Cryptocurrencies are recording a weak start to the week, with bitcoin retreating back to the $16,000 area amid growing concerns about the domino effect...
EURUSD is having a big week ahead. The pair will have plenty of chances and opportunities to move on including FOMC minutes (Wednesday, 7:00 pm GMT), ECB...
European indices set to open little changed German PPI with a massive drop in October 2022 RBNZ rate decision, FOMC and ECB minutes...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower during the first stock market session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi traded 1.0% lower...
European indices finished today’s session higher, with DAX 40 index jumped over 1% driven by gains among utilities and energy stocks, while adding...
Foot Locker (FL.US) stock rose sharply on Friday after the apparel and footwear retailer reported better than expected quarterly figures and lifted its...
Oil prices extended downward move on Friday as a weakening demand outlook overshadowed supply-side concerns. China reportedly asked the Saudis to ship...