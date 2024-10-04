Russian missiles reportedly land in Poland💥
During rocket attacks on Ukraine, one of the rockets hit Poland and caused damage to property and the death of two people, according to unconfirmed media...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
A moment ago, the WSJ reported that the BlockFI exchange is preparing for a possible bankruptcy due to the latest wave of negative factors in the crypto...
Netflix (NFLX.US) shares jumped over 3.5% on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded its stance on the media giant all the way to ‘buy’ from...
The Producer Price Index for final demand in the US increased by only 0.2% MoM in October, the same as a downwardly revised 0.2% increase in September...
The cryptocurrency industry has been rocked by reports of Wall Street partnering with the New York Fed to test digital currencies. The Federal Reserve...
The US dollar managed to erase most of the losses which occurred after the publication of the PPI report, which may indicate that markets reacted too optimistically...
WalMart (WMT.US) shares are gaining nearly 15% after the company soundly beat earnings estimates and raised forecasts. Management told investors of a $20...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply higher US PPI well below expectations Walmart (WMT.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly figures Three...
US dollar continues to weaken ahead of the North American session as fresh PPI data and recent dovish comments from Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Fed...
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 8.0%YoY in October from 8.5% in the previous month and below market expectations of 8.3%. Core PPI decreased...
The investment vehicle led by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.US) has come out with a stake of 60 million shares in the world's...
CHNComp rose over 4.0% on Tuesday, closing at their highest levels in almost two months, as the warmer U.S.-China relationship after the Xi-Biden meeting...
Tuesday's trading session in Europe brings a slowdown in the bullish momentum of the indices, sparked by a lower CPI inflation reading in the US. Investors'...
Oil OPEC cut global oil demand outlook in its latest monthly report, citing mounting challenges to global economic outlook so far in Q4 2022 OPEC...
Cryptocurrencies are trading marginally higher today after Bitcoin managed to defend key price levels below 16 000 USD. Better sentiment on stock exchanges...
German ZEW indices for November were released at 10:00 am GMT today and the report proved to be a positive surprise. Expectations subindex beat market...
Shares of Nvidia (NVDA.US) staged a strong intraday rally of 14% on Thursday after new CPI data showed a more moderate-than-expected rise in October that...
The US dollar index (USDIDX) resumed a downward move after a brief pause yesterday. The index erased earlier gains and swung to a daily loss, taking out...
European stock markets set for higher opening US PPI inflation seen decelerating in October German ZEW index at 10:00 am GMT Futures...