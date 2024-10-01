Read more
Commodity wrap - OIL.WTI, Natgas, Cocoa, Sugar (01.10.2024)

1 October 2024

Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...

Crypto news: Bitcoin falls below 65k despite stock market optimism 🚩

30 September 2024

Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...

Oil loses almost 2% 📉

26 September 2024

Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...

3 July 2024
2 July 2024

