💵 Dollar loses ground ahead of FOMC minutes
Markets expect today's publication of the FOMC minutes from the June 11-12, 2024 meeting to provide more information on the Fed's potential monetary...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Markets expect today's publication of the FOMC minutes from the June 11-12, 2024 meeting to provide more information on the Fed's potential monetary...
Sentiment in the European stock market is improving after a strong session on Wall Street yesterday and a higher close for Asian indices DAX (DE40)...
US companies laid off 48,79,000 people in June, up from 63,82,000 the month before, according to Challenger data.
High-Stakes French Parliamentary Elections On the evening of the European elections, Marine le Pen and Jordan Bardella's Rassemblement National...
The Nikkei 225 index (JAP225) is gaining 0.90% today, extending yesterday's dynamic rise above the 40,000-point level. The index has already seen over...
08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for Jun: HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 56.8; forecast 56.5; previous 56.9; 08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI...
The Riksbank's monetary policy meeting in June 2024 highlighted several key points. The policy rate was maintained at 3.75%, with discussions suggesting...
Today's economic calendar includes several significant publications that could impact global financial markets. Investors will receive final PMI data...
Asian and Pacific indices are experiencing a bullish session. Chinese indices are up between 0.70-0.80%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is gaining...
Tuesday's session on European markets saw sharp declines. The German DAX lost 0.75% today, the French CAC40 was down 0.3%, and the British FTSE...
Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC.US) has announced that an experimental cell therapy it is developing has been successful in a mid-stage clinical trial of...
U.S. Henry Hub natural gas futures (NATGAS) are losing more than 2% today and slipping below $2.5 per MMBtu. Weather forecasts suggest a movement of...
Refinitiv has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP pair. Refinitiv recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
United States - JOLTs Job Openings for May: Actual: 8.140M; forecast 7.960M; previous 8.059M; There are 1.2 available jobs for...
Jerome Powell from the Fed and Christine Lagarde from ECB speaks today at banking ECB forum. Here are some of the comments: The US economy is still...
Wall Street loses slightly at the start of Tuesday's session A conference call with Powell and Lagarde is currently underway Tesla reports...
Crude oil has started July with gains, and the ongoing rally since the sell-off caused by the OPEC+ decision is certainly attracting interest from Federal...
President Biden communicated that if companies such as Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) and Eli Lilly (LLY.US) refuse to significantly reduce the price of prescription...
Tesla (TSLA.US) is down over 1.50% ahead of the US cash session opening. Investors are anticipating Tesla's quarterly vehicle delivery report for the...