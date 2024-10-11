More states report election results
The results from the western states are coming in and there are no surprises here - Biden takes California (55 votes), Oregon and Washington state, while...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
At the moment, Joe Biden's situation does not look good - in theory, his path to victory was easier, but now some paths are practically closed. He...
For the time being, things have gotten a little quieter on the presidential front, as news of Biden's New Hempshire victory appeared. However, this...
There is no surprise here - the Democratic Senator is losing his seat in Alabama, and so were the polls. However, it also means that the Democrats need...
Trump wins in Kansas and increases the lead over Biden in the key states of Florida, Texas and Ohio. Also Trump leads significantly in Georgia, Wisconsin...
Despite the fact that votes are still counted in many swing states, and many of them are currently led by Biden, the market is seeing a significant retreat...
Networks indicates Biden is winning in Colorado. It was rather priced in by the market. Meanwhile, after counting 80% of the votes, Biden is still leading...
Trump wins Indiana, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Louisiana and Nebrasca Bidens wins New Mexico, New York. Biden is leading in...
The Arkansas election is won by Trump (+6 votes), according to the AP news agency. However, Biden has an advantage in Ohio (56 to 43 after 51% of the votes...
According to the latest results Trump wins in South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma and is leading in Florida but Biden is likely to...
Florida votes are still being counted. Biden is still in the lead after counting 80% of the votes, but his advantage has significantly diminished. Therefore,...
Trump grabs another 5 electoral votes thanks to West Virginia (no surprise). The situation in Ohio and North Carolina remains uncertain. After counting...
As in the title. Trump - 11 votes from Indiana and 8 from Kentucky Biden - 13 votes from Virginia and 3 from Vermont The results are no surprise....
There is no surprise here. According to CNN, Trump leads 68% to 29% for Biden in Indiana. In 2016, the results were 56.5% for Trump and 37.5% for Clinton....
Over 100 million Americans chose to vote early. In 2016, approximately 137.5 million votes were cast overall, of which 47 million were cast earlier. Nevertheless,...
Florida will be a key state for the candidate to win the election. Of course it is possible to win the election without Florida, although the statistics...
Final YouGov Poll shows clear win For Biden - 382 Electoral Votes, with Texas taken over by the Democrats! Of course, one cannot rely only on this data,...
Precious metals advance during the US Election Day. Gold trades 0.8% higher, silver adds 0.7% and platinum rallies 1.5%. US dollar weakness plays a major...
Global stock markets surged today and Wall Street is no exception. All major US indices trade over 2% higher on the day. Russell 2000 (US2000) and Dow...
While US presidential elections are a key theme of the night, investors should also keep in mind that US voters will decide on some seats in the House...
