DE30 eyes return above 12,500 pts
European stocks try to recover from morning plunger DE30 eyes test of 12,500 pts Uber reportedly offered $1.2 billion for Daimler-BMW...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
European stock markets deepened downward move on Thursday. Once again indices from the Old Continent have moved sharply lower after opening of the European...
European markets seen opening lower Final US presidential debate Intel and Coca-Cola among earnings reporters Global markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with moderate losses. S&P 500 closed 0.22% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.35% and Nasdaq declined 0.28%....
• European stocks dropped to 3-month lows • US equities erase most of the early gains • Oil price drops after EIA report Major...
Netflix released earnings report for Q3 2020 Higher than expected revenue, EPS miss Huge slowdown in user base growth Company remains optimistic...
The British pound hit $1.3162 today, level last time seen in September 8th, after Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden announced that the...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.001 million barrels in the week ended October 16th, following an 3.818 million decline in the previous week and...
• US stocks move higher on stimulus hopes • US reports single-day spike of 60,000 new COVID-19 cases • Snap (SNAP.US) stock...
US100 The upward trend on US tech index Nasdaq has clearly slowed down. US100 started a new week with a downward move and reached the earlier broken...
Spain will most likely become the first European country to reach 1 million coronavirus cases with the government considering introducing a nighttime curfew...
In some markets, investors should be wary of rollovers. One of such markets is NATGAS. The contract for natural gas will be rolled over today. Currently,...
European try to recover from morning plunge DE30 tested monthly lows in 12,550 pts area Daimler says it may lose hundreds millions...
Global stock market futures traded higher during Asian session but things changed after the opening of the European markets. Indices plunged as coronavirus...
European futures trade higher US stimulus talk continue Tesla to report earnings after closing bell European futures point...
Bitcoin has been enjoying a strong upward move since the beginning of September. Gains accelerated this week after Fed Chair Powell said that the US central...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 added 0.47%, Nasdaq gained 0.33% and Dow Jones increased 0.40%. Russell 2000 finished...
• Ireland goes back into lockdown • Wall Street rises ahead of stimulus talks deadline • US Justice Department filed an...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
