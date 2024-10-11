〽Natural gas prices fell over 2%📉
Natural gas (NATGAS) prices hovered around $ 2.5 / MMBtu, dropping away from a nine-month high of $ 2.71 / MMBtu hit in the previous month, dragged down...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• Cases of the disease are continuing to surge in many countries. On Friday, the number of new daily cases exceeded 300,000 for the first time. With...
The gold market collapsed in the second week of August. The price plunged from its all-time high by around $ 215 per ounce, just over 10%. Gold has obviously...
European stock market rise at the start of a new week DE30 tests 13,000 pts, death cross on the chart Deutsche Bank drops bid for...
European markets seen opening with minor bullish gap Tesla fails to get included in S&P 500, holiday in US and Canada BoC and...
US100 started a new week lower after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced rebalancing to major Wall Street benchmarks. In spite of meeting all requirements,...
Stocks in Asia started a new week lower. Nikkei trades 0.4% lower, Nifty drops 0.2% and indices from China trade lower as well. S&P/ASX 200 trades...
• European equities extended yesterday losses • US stocks plunge as tech sell-off continues • US jobless rate drops more...
Friday brings a continuation of heavy selling on the US indices, led by tech stocks. USFANG is down 4.5%, US100 3.5% and US500 2.4%. The Financial Times...
• Coronavirus continues to spread at near-record pace with global case count over 26.5 million. Pandemic is accelerating the fastest in the United...
• Dow Jones tries to erase recent losses • US economy adds 1.37 million jobs in August • Domo (DOMO.US) stock jumped 17% US...
The US unemployment rate dropped to 8.4% in August of from 10.2 % in the previous month, below analysts' expectations of 9.8 % The number of unemployed...
Long-awaited US NFP report for August has been released at 1:30 pm BST. Report showed a small headline miss but given lacklustre ADP reading on Wednesday,...
• Cryptocurrencies follow Wall Street lower • Bitcoin fell by $1,500 and tested $10,000 level • Ethereum below major support...
European equities try to recover from yesterday's drop DE30 tests 200-hour moving average Commerzbank drops EY as auditor after...
The NFP report remains the most awaited macro data on the market and it will be released today (1:30pm BST). As the graph below shows, despite recent surge...
Markets are jittery after yesterday's Wall Street crash US employment seen rising 1.4 million in August Canadian unemployment...
Thursday started in euphoric moods on indices but ended with a panic sell-off, triggered by US tech stocks. While there was no obvious single reason, it...
