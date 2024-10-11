Daily summary: Risk appetite returns to global financial markets
• Wall Street hopes for a quick restart to the U.S. economy • European stock end the session with mixed results • Gold...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
• US stock markets opened higher • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) raised its dividend by over 6% • JP Morgan...
The oil price bounced off the key resistance zone at $28 handle (which we have spoken about in previous analysis). According to the Overbalance methodology...
Oil OPEC+ agreed to cut output by 9.7 mbpd, the biggest coordinated cut in history OPEC+ and G20 cuts combined with strategic reserve...
Global coronavirus cases rose towards 2 million today with over 456,500 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
JPMorgan (JPM.US) was the first major US bank to report earnings for Q1 2020. The Bank reported EPS of $0.78 against $2.65 in Q1 2019 (-70.5% YoY). Provisions...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Deutsche Boerse is experiencing technical difficulties and trading on DAX has been halted. In turn, trading on instruments like DE30 or DE30.cash has been...
European investors returned from Easter break in upbeat moods causing stocks from the region to jump on Tuesday. Improvement in coronavirus data played...
Markets return to normal after Easter break Earnings season on Wall Street begins Markets are returning to normal operations after...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.01% while Dow Jones declined 1.39%. On the other hand, Nasdaq gained 0.48% Moods...
• OPEC+ seek to finalize oil cuts in G20 talks, • The Russian ruble soars higher • Dollar retreats slightly Most...
What did OPEC decide? Will the G20 meeting bring any changes? Yesterday OPEC + group finally decided to establish a new agreement regarding production...
Majority of the stock markets are shut for trading today and volatility on the FX market is low.. However, the same cannot be said about cryptocurrencies....
European markets are shut for Easter break High concentration of earnings in DAX index Around half of German blue chips can be labelled...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1,6 million today with over 362,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus...
• Major cryptos erased weekly gains, • Bitcoin and Litecoin failed to break above key resistance levels, • Visa will issue...
Most of the European stock markets are shut today but not Russian RUS50. The index is vulnerable to changes in oil prices and can be used today as a kind...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
