UK wages growing at quickest pace in a decade
Summary: Average earnings index 3M/Y: 4.0% vs 3.7% exp Unemployment rate ticks down to 3.8% GBP remains far more interested...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: Equities start lower despite optimism surrounding US-China trade negotiations DAX strikes 12200 points, where to go from there? Germany...
Summary: UK labour market report should draw attention before noon Swedish inflation is also worth looking at Riksbank’s Ingves to take...
Summary: Equity indices remain skeptical about some upbeat comments we have been offered recently China’s inflation stays firm in August....
Summary: Pound gains after data beat and Brexit deal hopes Slight pullback seen as House Speaker Bercow stands down DE30: No-deal...
UK House speaker John Bercow has announced that he will stand down from his role immediately if the UK parliament votes for an election. Failing that,...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: US futures in the green ahead of cash open S&P500 close to 3000 handle AT&T shares to rally after activist takes...
Summary: UK July GDP M/M: +0.3% vs +0.1% exp UK and Irish PM to discuss backstop GBPUSD remains near recent highs of $1.2350 A...
Summary: European equities have started the day with gains following better exports from Germany for July DE30 keeps rising after breaking through...
Summary: Industrial and construction output from the UK to be released before noon SNB’s weekly update on sight deposits Two central bankers...
Summary: Chinese exports slump in August for all new tariffs starting on September 1 Oil prices jump after Saudi Arabia’s king appointed...
Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, was scheduled to deliver a speech at 5:30 pm BST. Topic of the speech concerns economic outlook and...
Summary: NFP misses expectations but wages beat Precious metals recover in response Stocks still supported with US near...
Weaker than expected NFP report could pave the way for another rate cut in the US and that was exactly what precious metals needed to roar higher. Silver...
Summary: US stock close to 1-month highs Market looks through NFP miss; Wages beat Powell speech due at 5:30 (BST) The...
Very puzzling data from the US but the Fed will cut rates Mixed data from Europe (again) Bright spots in Asia (green shots or fake signal?) US...
Summary: US economy adds 130k news jobs last month, less than expected Wage growth moves higher, the jobless rate stays intact Stellar employment...
