viac
Finančné rozdielové zmluvy sú zložité nástroje a sú spojené s vysokým rizikom rýchlych finančných strát v dôsledku pákového efektu. Na 76 % účtov retailových investorov dochádza k finančným stratám pri obchodovaní s finančnými rozdielovými zmluvami u tohto poskytovateľa. Mali by ste zvážiť, či chápete, ako finančné rozdielové zmluvy fungujú, a či si môžete dovoliť podstúpiť vysoké riziko, že utrpíte finančné straty. Investovanie je rizikové. Investujte zodpovedne.
XTB Online Trading
Viac ako 3400 akcií
14 trhov

Investujte do Applu, Tesly, Mety a mnohých ďalších akcií s 0 % poplatkami

Nakupujte Vaše obľúbené akcie s 0 % poplatkami pri mesačnom obrate do 100 000 EUR. Všetky transakcie nad tento limit sú spoplatnené drobným poplatkom 0,2 % (min. 10 EUR). Môže byť účtovaný poplatok 0,5 % za konverziu mien.

Otvoriť účet
Stiahnuť aplikáciu
Investície bez poplatkov

Nakupujte akcie z celého sveta bez preplácania.
Investujte už od 10 €

Premeňte aj tú najmenšiu čiastku na investíciu, ktorá zodpovedá Vašim predstavám.
Otvorenie účtu zadarmo

Proces dokončíte iba za 15 minút a bez zbytočných formalít.
Akcie

Staňte sa akciovým investorom s XTB

Investujte toľko, koľko chcete

Objavte Frakčné akcie a alokujte aj malý kapitál do vybraných akcií.

Staňte sa investorom

Investujte do reálnych cenných papierov, ktoré Vám poskytujú vlastnícke práva k časti danej spoločnosti.

Získavajte dividendy

Rozšírte svoj zdroj príjmov o dividendy vyplácané spoločnosťami, do ktorých ste investovali.

Investovanie

Vyberte si pohodlné riešenie

Vyberte si zo širokej škály spôsobov vkladu, vrátane tých bezplatných alebo okamžitých.

Nájdite spoločnosti, ktoré Vás zaujímajú, pomocou vstavaného vyhľadávača a skontrolujte ich kľúčové údaje na karte s informáciami.

Rozhodnite sa, či chcete kúpiť iba určitý počet akcií alebo investovať špecifickú čiastku.

Investujte do akcií z akejkoľvek krajiny bez ohľadu na menu Vášho účtu.

Ponuka

Investujte do viac ako 3400 akcií

Získavajte úroky z neinvestovaných prostriedkov

Získavajte pravidelné úrokové platby zo svojich vkladov v rôznych menách.

Dôvera

🏆 Broker roka podľa Invest Cuffs 2024

Sme regulovaní renomovanými regulačnými inštitúciami z celého sveta.

  • 1 milión+

    Investorov

  • Viac ako
    5 miliónov

    Stiahnutí aplikácie

  • 20+

    Rokov pôsobenia na trhu

  • 20 100 €

    Ochrana vkladov

CFD na akcie

Investujte do poklesu cien a pracujte s pákovým efektom

V XTB máte okrem reálnych akcií aj prístup k CFD na akcie. Ide o derivátové nástroje, ktoré umožňujú špekulácie na cenové pohyby podkladových akcií bez toho, aby ste akcie skutočne vlastnili. Dáva Vám možnosť predaja nakrátko (short) a obsahuje funkcie, ktoré umožňujú vykonávať transakcie za čiastky, ktoré prevyšujú investovaný kapitál. Nezabudnite na zvýšené riziko straty, pokiaľ sa investícia nevyvíja podľa očakávania.

Správy

Majte prehľad o vývoji trhu vďaka našim najnovším informáciám

Tento článok je dostupný iba prihláseným používateľom.

Niektoré články sú dostupné iba prihláseným používateľom. Pokiaľ účet nemáte, môžete si ho vytvoriť bez zbytočných formalít.
Vzdelávanie

Preskúmajte rozsiahlu databázu znalostí

Čas čítania: min.

Čas čítania: min.

Čas čítania: min.

Špecializovaná podpora

Áno, hovoríme po slovensky!

V prípade akýchkoľvek pochybností alebo otázok nás ľahko kontaktujete spôsobom, ktorý je pre vás najpohodlnejší.

Telefón

E-mail

Chat
Xtb logo

Pripojte sa k viac ako
1 000 000 investorom z celého sveta

Používame cookies

Kliknutím na „Prijať všetko“ súhlasíte s ukládaním súborov cookie na vašom zariadení za účelom zlepšenia navigácie na webu, analýzy využitie webu a podpory nášho marketingového úsilia.

Táto stránka používa cookies. Sú to súbory uložené vo Vašom prehliadači a používa ich väčšina webových stránok k prispôsobeniu Vášho obsahu webu.

