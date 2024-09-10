viac
XTB Online Trading
XTB — Kde Vaše peniaze pracujú

Naším poslaním je poskytovať riešenia, vďaka ktorým peniaze našich klientov pracujú pre nich rôznymi spôsobmi. Veríme, že všetky tieto možnosti môžu byť dostupné prostredníctvom jedinej, používateľsky prívetivej aplikácie.

Základy

Spoznajte naše hodnoty

Technológia

Neustály vývoj našej vlastnej technológie je kľúčom k tomu, aby sme našim klientom ponúkali služby najvyššej kvality. Či už ide o investičné alebo sporiace riešenia, vždy sme na čele svetových trendov.

Dôvera

Za viac ako dve desaťročia pôsobenia na finančných trhoch sme si získali dôveru viac ako 1 000 000 klientov na celom svete. Od roku 2016 sme kótovaní aj na burze cenných papierov.

Podpora

Naša Zákaznícka podpora poskytuje podporu v 18 jazykoch a je k dispozícii od pondelka do piatku prostredníctvom e-mailu, chatu alebo telefónu. Neustále rozširujeme rozsiahlu knižnicu výukových materiálov a videí.

Dôvera

🏆 Broker roka podľa Invest Cuffs 2024

  • 1 milión+

    Investorov

  • 20+

    Rokov skúseností

  • 12

    Trhov

  • 1000+

    Zamestnancov

Naša cesta

Globálny prístup s lokálnym zastúpením

Miestne pôsobenie

Sme prítomní vo viac ako 12 krajinách, vrátane Slovenska, Českej republiky, Spojeného kráľovstva, Poľska, Nemecka, Čile a Spojených arabských emirátov.

Sme pod dohľadom

Na našu činnosť dohliadajú najväčšie svetové regulačné orgány z rôznych krajín, ako sú KNF, FCA, CySEC, DFSA alebo NBS.

Podpora zodpovedného investovania

Vo všetkých krajinách, kde poskytujeme služby, sa snažíme presadzovať uvedomelé investičné stratégie a opatrenia v oblasti kybernetickej bezpečnosti.

Ponuka

V XTB môžu Vaše peniaze pracovať mnohými spôsobmi

Trading

Umožňujeme našim klientom aktívne obchodovať tisíce CFD na meny, indexy, komodity, akcie, ETF a kryptomeny

Investovanie

Ponúkame prístup k akciám a ETF kótovaným na burzách po celom svete, vrátane ČR, Nemecka, Spojených štátov a Veľkej Británie

Úspory

Máme tiež riešenie pre Vaše úspory: vytvorte si intuitívne Investičné plány na diverzifikáciu portfólia alebo získajte úrok zo všetkých neinvestovaných prostriedkov

Tím

Zoznámte sa s našou správnou radou

Zoznámte sa s naším vedením

Omar Arnaout
CEO
Omar Arnaout
CEO

Omar je skúsený odborník v odbore, ktorý významne prispel k rozvoju spoločnosti XTB. V spoločnosti pôsobí od roku 2007, kedy nastúpil ako obchodný zástupca. Počas svojej profesijnej kariéry pracoval na manažérskych pozíciách na rôznych trhoch spoločnosti XTB, vrátane Rumunska, Talianska, Veľkej Británie, Poľska, Maďarska a Nemecka. V januári 2017 bol menovaný členom predstavenstva zodpovedným za obchod. Od marca 2017 zastáva funkciu generálneho riaditeľa spoločnosti XTB. Omar vyštudoval magisterský odbor bankovníctva a financie na Varšavskej ekonomickej škole.

Filip Kaczmarzyk
Head of Trading
Filip Kaczmarzyk
Head of Trading

Filip začal svoju profesijnú kariéru v XTB v roku 2007 ako junior trader a o dva roky neskôr bol povýšený na pozíciu zástupcu hlavného tradera. V rokoch 2010 až 2015 pracoval v rôznych brokerských spoločnostiach v Poľsku a vo Veľkej Británii. Od mája 2015 sa vrátil do XTB ako vedúci oddelenia obchodovania a od januára 2017 je členom predstavenstva XTB. Filip je absolventom Varšavskej ekonomickej školy, kde vyštudoval odbor Kvantitatívne metódy v ekonómii a informačné systémy. Je kandidátom na CFA Level 3.

Paweł Szejko
CFO
Paweł Szejko
CFO

V spoločnosti XTB pracuje od októbra 2014, kedy nastúpil na pozíciu finančného riaditeľa. V januári 2015 bol menovaný členom predstavenstva. Pawel je kvalifikovaný poľský autorizovaný účtovník a je držiteľom diplomu ACCA v oblasti medzinárodného finančného výkazníctva. Svoju profesnú kariéru zahájil prácou pre medzinárodné audítorské firmy (BDO, PWC), kde okrem iného auditoval finančné inštitúcie, vrátane bánk a investičných fondov. Pred nástupom do XTB pôsobil ako finančný riaditeľ a člen predstavenstva spoločnosti P.R.E.S.C.O. GROUP S.A., kde sa podieľal na procese IPO a riadil finančnú oblasť skupiny. Paweł je absolventom Ekonomickej univerzity v Poznańi a Bankovej školy v Poznańi. Študoval aj na Aarhuskej univerzite v Dánsku.

Jakub Kubacki
Head of Legal
Jakub Kubacki
Head of Legal

Jakub Kubacki pôsobí v XTB od roku 2010, kde začal svoju profesionálnu kariéru na právnom oddelení a oddelení compliance. O dva roky neskôr bol Jakub vymenovaný do funkcie Compliance Officer a napokon v roku 2015 prevzal úlohu vedúceho právneho oddelenia. V júli 2018 bol vymenovaný za člena predstavenstva spoločnosti XTB. Je absolventom Právnickej fakulty Univerzity Koźmińského vo Varšave. Jakub je advokát, člen Varšavskej okresnej advokátskej komory. Špecializuje sa na právo kapitálových trhov.

Andrzej Przybylski
Head of Risk
Andrzej Przybylski
Head of Risk

V spoločnosti XTB pracuje od roku 2014, kedy nastúpil ako vedúci oddelenia riadenia rizík. V roku 2019 bol menovaný členom predstavenstva. Andrzej má rozsiahle skúsenosti s riadením rizík, ktoré získal pri práci v rôznych miestnych aj medzinárodných brokerských domoch so sídlom v Poľsku. Absolvoval magisterské štúdium inžinierstva na Technickej univerzite vo Vroclavi a doktorandské štúdium ekonómie na Varšavskej ekonomickej škole. Od roku 1995 je držiteľom brokerskej licencie.

Ambasádor

Spoznajte ambasádora XTB

Rast

FT1000: Spoločnosť XTB medzi najrýchlejšie rastúcimi fintechmi spoločnosťami v Európe

Pripojte sa k viac ako
1 000 000 investorom z celého sveta

Zmena jazyka má vplyv na zmenu regulátora