Finančné rozdielové zmluvy sú zložité nástroje a sú spojené s vysokým rizikom rýchlych finančných strát v dôsledku pákového efektu. Na 76 % účtov retailových investorov dochádza k finančným stratám pri obchodovaní s finančnými rozdielovými zmluvami u tohto poskytovateľa. Mali by ste zvážiť, či chápete, ako finančné rozdielové zmluvy fungujú, a či si môžete dovoliť podstúpiť vysoké riziko, že utrpíte finančné straty. Investovanie je rizikové. Investujte zodpovedne.
XTB Online Trading
Pasívne investovanie

Investičné plány – múdrejší spôsob pre investovanie Vašich úspor

Nový telefón, byt alebo snáď odchod do dôchodku? Nech už je Váš cieľ akýkoľvek, Investičné plány Vám ho pomôžu dosiahnuť: pohodlne, bez komplikácií as minimálnou časovou investíciou.

Riešenie pre začiatočníkov

Intuitívne rozhranie Vám umožní jednoducho zostaviť plán a investovať akúkoľvek čiastku už od 15 eur.

Automatické platby

Pravidelne financujte svoj účet a investujte automaticky pomocou funkcie Automatického investovania. Stačí si vybrať konkrétnu čiastku, obdobie či spôsob vkladu a Vaše prostriedky budú systematicky investované do ETF podľa Vášho výberu, a to v súlade so štruktúrou Vášho plánu.

Nulové poplatky pri investovaní

Všetky Vaše investície v rámci plánu sú až do výšky mesačného objemu 100 000 EUR bez poplatkov. Všetky transakcie nad tento limit sú spoplatnené drobným poplatkom 0,2 % (min. 10 EUR). Pokiaľ investujete do zahraničných ETF, môže byť účtovaný poplatok 0,5 % za konverziu mien.

Ciele

Realizujte svoje Investičné plány

Bez ohľadu na to, aké sú Vaše ciele a aký dlhý je Váš časový horizont, naše riešenie Vám pomôže dosiahnuť ich krok za krokom.

Už vyzeráte uvedenie nového produktu na trh v budúcom roku? Začnite investovať aj malé čiastky, aby ste si ho mohli dovoliť kúpiť hneď po jeho uvedení na trh!

Plánujete ďalšiu dovolenku? Alebo možno snívate o ceste okolo sveta? Začnite zostavovať plán pre Vašu vytúženú cestu ešte dnes!

Vytvorte si relatívne nízkorizikové, diverzifikované portfólio a pravidelne investujte, aby ste si mohli užívať pokojný dôchodok.

Sami sa rozhodnete, aký je účel Vášho plánu, koľko chcete investovať a na ako dlho.

Burzovo obchodované fondy

Viac ako 365 ETF

Určené pre pasívne investovanie

ETF je fond kótovaný na burze cenných papierov. Obsahuje rôzne inštrumenty, napr. akcie, dlhopisy alebo komodity, takže nákupom aj jedného fondu môžete investovať do vybraného odvetvia, indexu alebo regiónu. Vďaka tomu sú ETF ideálnymi nástrojmi pre stabilné a dlhodobé investície.

Flexibilita, ktorú hľadáte

ETF Vám umožňujú ľahko nakupovať, predávať a kontrolovať hodnotu investície kedykoľvek sa Vám zachce – úplne rovnako ako v prípade akcií.

Nízke náklady na správu

ETF sú neporovnateľne lacnejšie ako klasické fondy, ktoré si často účtujú mnoho rôznych poplatkov (za správu, zisky, spustenie), ktoré môžu predstavovať až niekoľko percent hodnoty investície. V prípade ETF je jediným poplatkom poplatok za správu a len málokedy presahuje 0,5 %.

Nastavenia

Vytvorte si Investičný plán v priebehu niekoľkých okamihov

Zostavte si portfólio na základe viac ako 365 ETF, ktoré sa líšia zložením, mierou výnosu alebo ratingom.

Nemusíte nič počítať – stačí nastaviť, koľko percent z čiastky Vášho plánu má byť investovaných do jednotlivých ETF.

Investičné plány môžete začať využívať už od 15 EUR, a to pomocou rôznych spôsobov vkladu, vrátane bezplatných a okamžitých. Nastavte si opakované platby, ktoré budú pravidelne financovať Váš Investičný plán.

Funkcie

Prečo si vybrať Investičné plány XTB?

Objavte jedinečné funkcie, vďaka ktorým sú Investičné plány takým jedinečným riešením pre pasívne investovanie.

Jednoduchosť

Intuitívne rozhranie Investičných plánov umožňuje jednoducho zostaviť a spravovať požadované portfólio.
Rozmanitosť

Viac ako 350 fondov ETF Vám poskytne expozíciu voči radu sektorov a odvetví z rôznych krajín.
Prístupnosť

Vďaka nízkemu vstupnému limitu môžete začať vytvárať svoje plány už od 15 EUR.
Transparentnosť

Získajte prístup k základným údajom o svojich preferovaných ETF, ako je rating, zloženie portfólia alebo výkonnosť v priebehu rokov.
Flexibilita

Plány môžete kedykoľvek otvoriť a zavrieť. Rýchle vklady a výbery, a to aj v rovnaký deň, Vám umožňujú udržať si plnú kontrolu nad tokom peňazí.
Žiadne preplácanie

Investovanie do ETF je pri mesačnom objeme do 100 000 EUR bez poplatkov. Všetky transakcie nad tento limit sú spoplatnené drobným poplatkom 0,2 % (min. 10 EUR). Môže byť účtovaný poplatok 0,5 % za konverziu mien.
Pripojte sa k viac ako
1 000 000 investorom z celého sveta

