Automatické platby

Pravidelne financujte svoj účet a investujte automaticky pomocou funkcie Automatického investovania. Stačí si vybrať konkrétnu čiastku, obdobie či spôsob vkladu a Vaše prostriedky budú systematicky investované do ETF podľa Vášho výberu, a to v súlade so štruktúrou Vášho plánu.