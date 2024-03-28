Aký je v tom rozdiel?

Akcie – cenné papiere obchodované na burze, ktoré dávajú ich majiteľovi právo na podiel (spoluvlastníctvo) v akciovej spoločnosti, ktorá ich vydala.

ETF (Exchange Traded Funds) – druh investičných fondov, ktoré držia rôzne aktíva (napr. akcie, komodity, dlhopisy) a obchodujú sa na burzách rovnako ako akcie.

CFD (Contracts For Difference) – derivátové nástroje. Pri investovaní do nich sa nestávate skutočným vlastníkom podkladového nástroja, ale iba špekulujete na zmenu jeho ceny. Vlastnosti týchto inštrumentov umožňujú investovať aj do poklesu ceny.