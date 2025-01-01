viac
Finančné rozdielové zmluvy sú zložité nástroje a sú spojené s vysokým rizikom rýchlych finančných strát v dôsledku pákového efektu. Na 74 % účtov retailových investorov dochádza k finančným stratám pri obchodovaní s finančnými rozdielovými zmluvami u tohto poskytovateľa. Mali by ste zvážiť, či chápete, ako finančné rozdielové zmluvy fungujú, a či si môžete dovoliť podstúpiť vysoké riziko, že utrpíte finančné straty. Investovanie je rizikové. Investujte zodpovedne.
Finančné rozdielové zmluvy sú zložité nástroje a sú spojené s vysokým rizikom rýchlych finančných strát v dôsledku pákového efektu. Na 74 % účtov retailových investorov dochádza k finančným stratám pri obchodovaní s finančnými rozdielovými zmluvami u tohto poskytovateľa. Mali by ste zvážiť, či chápete, ako finančné rozdielové zmluvy fungujú, a či si môžete dovoliť podstúpiť vysoké riziko, že utrpíte finančné straty.Investovanie je rizikové. Investujte zodpovedne.
74 % retailových účtov CFD je stratových. Investovanie je rizikové. Investujte zodpovedne.
XTB Online Trading
Whistleblower

Zneužitie v XTB

Toto pole je povinné
Toto pole je povinné
Toto pole je povinné

    Veľkosť jedného súboru nesmie prekročiť 5 MB.
    Povolené formáty príloh sú: pdf, png, jpeg/jpg.
    Maximálny počet príloh je 3.

    Maximálny počet priložených súborov je 3.
    Maximálna veľkosť jedného súboru je 5 MB.
    Nesprávna e-mailová adresa
    Nesprávny reCAPTCHA
    V prípade zverejnenia identity budú osobné údaje uvedené vo formulári spracované spoločnosťou XTB S.A. za účelom riešenia zneužitia. Zverejnenie identity je dobrovoľné. Viac informácií o zásadách spracovania údajov je k dispozícii v Zásadách ochrany osobných údajov.
    Nesprávna dĺžka čísla hlásenia. Číslo je príliš krátke.
    Nesprávna dĺžka čísla hlásenia. Číslo je príliš dlhé.
    Nesprávny reCAPTCHA

    Pripojte sa k viac ako
    1 000 000 investorom z celého sveta

    Začnite investovať Stiahnite si aplikáciu Stiahnite si aplikáciu

    Používame cookies

    Kliknutím na „Prijať všetko“ súhlasíte s ukládaním súborov cookie na vašom zariadení za účelom zlepšenia navigácie na webu, analýzy využitie webu a podpory nášho marketingového úsilia.

    Táto stránka obsahuje súbory cookie, ktoré sú nevyhnutné pre fungovanie našich webových stránok. Podieľajú sa na funkciách, ako sú jazykové preferencie, distribúcia prevádzky alebo udržovanie užívateľskej relácie. Nie je možné ich zakázať.

    Názov súborov cookie
    Popis
    SERVERID
    userBranchSymbol Doba platnosti: 17. októbra 2024
    adobe_unique_id Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2025
    test_cookie Doba platnosti: 1. marca 2024
    SESSID Doba platnosti: 2. marca 2024
    __hssc Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    __cf_bm Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    xtbCookiesSettings Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2025
    TS5b68a4e1027
    xtbLanguageSettings Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2025
    countryIsoCode
    userPreviousBranchSymbol Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2025
    TS5b68a4e1027
    intercom-id-iojaybix Doba platnosti: 13. júla 2025
    intercom-session-iojaybix Doba platnosti: 23. októbra 2024
    intercom-device-id-iojaybix Doba platnosti: 13. júla 2025
    _vis_opt_test_cookie
    __cf_bm Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    __cfruid
    __cfruid
    __cf_bm Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    __cf_bm Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    _cfuvid
    xtbCookiesSettings Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2025
    adobe_unique_id Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2025
    _cfuvid
    TS5b68a4e1027
    SERVERID
    TS5b68a4e1027
    __hssc Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    test_cookie Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    __cfruid
    __cf_bm Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    OClmoOot Doba platnosti: 30. augusta 2074
    __cf_bm Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    __cf_bm Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    OClmoOot Doba platnosti: 30. augusta 2074
    OClmoOot Doba platnosti: 30. augusta 2074
    __cf_bm Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    _cfuvid

    Používame nástroje, ktoré nám umožňujú analyzovať používanie našej stránky. Tieto údaje nám umožňujú zlepšiť užívateľské rozhranie z našej webovej služby.

    Názov súborov cookie
    Popis
    _gid Doba platnosti: 9. septembra 2022
    _gaexp Doba platnosti: 3. decembra 2022
    _dc_gtm_UA-7863526-14 Doba platnosti: 8. septembra 2022
    _gat_UA-7863526-20 Doba platnosti: 8. septembra 2022
    _gat_UA-121192761-1 Doba platnosti: 8. septembra 2022
    _ga_CBPL72L2EC Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    _ga Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    __hstc Doba platnosti: 14. apríla 2025
    __hssrc
    _vwo_uuid_v2 Doba platnosti: 17. októbra 2025
    _ga_TC79BEJ20L Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    _vwo_uuid Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2025
    _vwo_ds Doba platnosti: 15. novembra 2024
    _vwo_sn Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    _vis_opt_s Doba platnosti: 24. januára 2025
    _ga_CBPL72L2EC Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    _ga_TC79BEJ20L Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    _ga Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    _gid Doba platnosti: 17. októbra 2024
    __hstc Doba platnosti: 14. apríla 2025
    __hssrc
    _gcl_au Doba platnosti: 14. januára 2025
    AnalyticsSyncHistory Doba platnosti: 31. marca 2024
    _gcl_au Doba platnosti: 14. januára 2025

    Táto skupina súborov cookie sa používa na zobrazovanie reklám na témy, ktoré Vás zaujímajú. Umožňuje nám tiež sledovať naše marketingové aktivity, pomáha merať výkon našich reklám.

    Názov súborov cookie
    Popis
    MUID Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    _omappvp Doba platnosti: 28. septembra 2035
    _omappvs Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2024
    _uetsid Doba platnosti: 17. októbra 2024
    _uetvid Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    _fbp Doba platnosti: 14. januára 2025
    fr Doba platnosti: 7. decembra 2022
    _ttp Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    _tt_enable_cookie Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    _ttp Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    hubspotutk Doba platnosti: 14. apríla 2025
    YSC
    VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Doba platnosti: 14. apríla 2025
    hubspotutk Doba platnosti: 14. apríla 2025
    _uetsid Doba platnosti: 17. októbra 2024
    _uetvid Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    _ttp Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    MUID Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    _tt_enable_cookie Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    _ttp Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    li_sugr Doba platnosti: 30. mája 2024
    _fbp Doba platnosti: 14. januára 2025
    IDE Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Doba platnosti: 14. apríla 2025
    muc_ads Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    guest_id_marketing Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    guest_id_ads Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    guest_id Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    muc_ads Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    guest_id_marketing Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    guest_id_ads Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    guest_id Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    IDE Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    MSPTC Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025
    MSPTC Doba platnosti: 10. novembra 2025

    Súbory cookies z tejto skupiny ukladajú Vaše preferencie, ktoré ste zadali pri používaní webu. Tieto údaje sa Vám už budú automaticky zobrazovať.

    Názov súborov cookie
    Popis
    bcookie Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2025
    lidc Doba platnosti: 17. októbra 2024
    UserMatchHistory Doba platnosti: 31. marca 2024
    bscookie Doba platnosti: 1. marca 2025
    li_gc Doba platnosti: 14. apríla 2025
    personalization_id Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026
    bcookie Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2025
    li_gc Doba platnosti: 14. apríla 2025
    lidc Doba platnosti: 17. októbra 2024
    personalization_id Doba platnosti: 16. októbra 2026

    Táto stránka používa cookies. Sú to súbory uložené vo Vašom prehliadači a používa ich väčšina webových stránok k prispôsobeniu Vášho obsahu webu. Viac informácií nájdete v dokumenteNastavenie súborov cookies Súbory cookie môžete spravovať kliknutím na „Nastavenia“. Pokiaľ súhlasíte s našim používaním súborov cookie, kliknite na „Prijať všetko“.

    Zmeniť oblasť a jazyk
    Krajina trvalého pobytu
    Jazyk

    Zmena jazyka má vplyv na zmenu regulátora