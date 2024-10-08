viac
Finančné rozdielové zmluvy sú zložité nástroje a sú spojené s vysokým rizikom rýchlych finančných strát v dôsledku pákového efektu. Na 76 % účtov retailových investorov dochádza k finančným stratám pri obchodovaní s finančnými rozdielovými zmluvami u tohto poskytovateľa. Mali by ste zvážiť, či chápete, ako finančné rozdielové zmluvy fungujú, a či si môžete dovoliť podstúpiť vysoké riziko, že utrpíte finančné straty. Investovanie je rizikové. Investujte zodpovedne.
Správy z trhov

Komoditný výhľad - ropa, zemný plyn, meď, káva (08.10.2024)

8. októbra 2024

Ropa:   Ceny ropy prvýkrát po ôsmich seansách ustúpili. Pokles sa pripisuje absencii eskalácie na Blízkom východe a návratu produkcie v Líbyi a Iráne. Ropa WTI sa blíži k úrovni 75 USD za barel,...

Krypto správy: Bitcoin mierne získava, keď sa býci snažia otestovať úroveň kľúčového cenového kanála 📈

7. októbra 2024

Bitcoin sa obchoduje nad 63 000 $ a získava menej ako 1 %, pričom sa snaží prelomiť hornú hranicu strednodobého uptrendového kanála, čo by potenciálne znamenalo zvrátenie klesajúceho trendu. Nálada medzi ostatnými kryptomenami...

Graf dňa: HK.cash (07.10.2024)

7. októbra 2024

Po víkende sú čínske trhy stále zatvorené, zajtra sa však zlatý týždeň skončí a obchodovanie s indexmi v pevninskej Číne sa obnoví. Napriek tomu Hang Seng, ktorý sa obchoduje normálne, dnes predlžuje svoju rastovú...

