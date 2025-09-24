Economic calendar: US jobless claims in focus
European markets set to open slightly lower US jobless claims and producer price index for July UK economy expands 4.8% in Q2 European...
أخبار الأسواق
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
النفط الخام يظل النفط الخام تحت ضغط من فائض المعروض المتوقع حتى نهاية هذا العام والعام المقبل. لا يبدو أن هناك تهديدًا وشيكًا للإمدادات، نظرًا لغياب أي إشارات من الولايات المتحدة أو أوروبا بشأن فرض عقوبات صارمة على روسيا. اتفق العراق مع حكومة إقليم كردستان على استئناف صادرات النفط إلى تركيا...
US indices finished yesterday's session mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.25%, Dow Jones added 0.62% and Russell 2000 moved 0.39% higher. Nasdaq...
US and European indices at fresh record highs US inflation rate remains at 13-year high US crude stocks drop less than forecast Washington urges...
Oil investors were served a rather weak EIA report today. The US is not experiencing any severe oil shortage at all, but the key factor is that US gasoline...
Coinbase (COIN.US) stock jumped more than 5% after the largest crypto exchange in the US posted strong quarterly figures. Company earned $6.42 per share,...
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that its consumer price index rose 5.4% in July from a year earlier, in line with June’s figure...
انخفضت مخزونات النفط الخام الأمريكية بمقدار 0.447 مليون برميل في الأسبوع المنتهي في 6 أغسطس ، بعد انخفاض قدره 3.626 مليون برميل في الأسبوع السابق ومقارنة...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.447 million barrels in the week ended August 6th, following an 3.626 million barrels decrease in the...
US stocks hit new record highs Inflation in the US remains elevated WW International (WW.US) stock plunges due to slow subscriber growth Coinbase...
تم الإعلان عن تضخم مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين الأمريكي لشهر يوليو. كانت البيانات أعلى قليلاً من التوقعات حيث ارتفع التضخم العام إلى 5.4٪ على أساس سنوي في يوليو...
Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP.US), more commonly known as Sinopec, took a hit amid recent rout on the Chinese stock exchange. However,...
Bitcoin pulled back from recent highs during yesterday's session however today the price of major cryptocurrency is approaching $46,000 level amid...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for July has just been released. The data came in slightly above expectations as the headline inflation rose to...
DE30 لنبدأ تحليل اليوم بالمؤشر الألماني - DAX (DE30). بالنظر إلى الرسم البياني اليومي ، قد تجاوز السعر نطاق التداول المحلي ، والذي يتميز بالمربع...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index - DAX (DE30). Looking at the daily interval, one can see that the price broke above...
European indices trade mixed DE30 bounces off 33-period EMA on H4 interval ThyssenKrupp drops on free cash flow forecast European...
إصدار بيانات مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين الأمريكي ليوليو هو الحدث الرئيسي اليوم. ويتوقع السوق انخفاضًا في المقياس الرئيسي من 5.4٪ إلى 5.3٪ على أساس سنوي وتراجع...
ارتفع مؤشر S&P 500 بنسبة 0.10٪ ، داو جونز بنسبة 0.46٪ ، راسل 2000 بنسبة 0.20٪. انخفض ناسداك بنسبة 0.49٪ ارتفع مؤشر Nikkei و S & P / ASX 200...
