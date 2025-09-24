Chart of the day - EURUSD (11.08.2021)
Release of the US CPI data for July at 1:30 pm BST is a key event of the day. Market expects headline measure to decelerate from 5.4% to 5.3% YoY. Core...
أخبار الأسواق
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
النفط الخام يظل النفط الخام تحت ضغط من فائض المعروض المتوقع حتى نهاية هذا العام والعام المقبل. لا يبدو أن هناك تهديدًا وشيكًا للإمدادات، نظرًا لغياب أي إشارات من الولايات المتحدة أو أوروبا بشأن فرض عقوبات صارمة على روسيا. اتفق العراق مع حكومة إقليم كردستان على استئناف صادرات النفط إلى تركيا...
USDJPY is continuing to track higher since last week, building on the rising momentum in Treasury yields, supported by the NFP report on Friday. The pair...
European markets expected to open flat US CPI data in the spotlight Earnings reports from NIO and Blink Charging Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones added 0.46% and Russell 2000 moved 0.20% higher. Nasdaq...
US Senate approved infrastructure bill European indices extend rally into 7th session Dow and S&P 500 reach new all-time highs Global coffee...
The US Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill worth $ 1.2 billion. The vote was 69 to 30, meaning nearly 20 Republicans backed the bill. It also...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock surged nearly 8% in premarket, however buyers failed to uphold upward momentum after the start of the session. The movie...
يمكننا أن نرى معنويات متضاربة في سوق الأسهم الأمريكية. دعونا نلقي نظرة على الوضع الفني في مؤشر US2000. بالنظر إلى الرسم البياني H4 ، يقع مستوى المقاومة...
Recently, we can observe mixed sentiment in the US stock market. Let's take a look at the technical situation on the US2000. Looking at the H4 interval,...
US indexes near record highs The Senate could pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill today Weak data form the US labour market Kansas...
من وجهة نظر فنية ، انتعش سعر البيتكوين عند مستوى المقاومة عند 46500$. تتميز المنطقة الأرجواني بتصحيح 50٪ فيبوناتشي للموجة الهابطة الأخيرة وردود الفعل السعرية...
From a technical point of view, the price of bitcoin bounced off the major resistance at $ 46,500. The purple zone is marked with the 50% Fibonacci retracement...
Oil A lot of uncertainty related to oil demand during a period of OPEC+ supply increase China released part of its strategic oil reserves...
European markets trade mixed DE30 remains close to all-time highs Munich Re doubles net profit in Q2 2021 Stock market indices...
تعرضت أسعار النفط لضغوط يوم أمس وعانت من عمليات بيع حادة. انخفض سعر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط (WTI) بأكثر من 4٪ في الجلسة وكان يختبر أدنى مستوياته منذ يوليو...
انخفض مؤشر S&P 500 بنسبة 0.09٪ ، وانخفض مؤشر Dow Jones بنسبة 0.30٪ ، وانخفض مؤشر Russell 2000 بنسبة 0.58٪. ارتفع ناسداك بنسبة 0.16٪ ارتفع مؤشر...
Oil prices found themselves under pressure yesterday and experienced a steep sell-off. WTI was trading down over 4% at one point of the session and was...
European markets set to open flat US Senate votes on over $1 trillion infrastructure bill Coinbase earnings According to...
