Economic calendar: Quiet start of the week
أخبار الأسواق
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
النفط الخام يظل النفط الخام تحت ضغط من فائض المعروض المتوقع حتى نهاية هذا العام والعام المقبل. لا يبدو أن هناك تهديدًا وشيكًا للإمدادات، نظرًا لغياب أي إشارات من الولايات المتحدة أو أوروبا بشأن فرض عقوبات صارمة على روسيا. اتفق العراق مع حكومة إقليم كردستان على استئناف صادرات النفط إلى تركيا...
Stocks in Asia are trading mostly higher. Nikkei gains 0.3%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.1% higher while Kospi trades flat. Indices from China gain DAX...
US labour market report tops expectations The US dollar jumps across the board Precious metals and tech stocks under pressure Friday...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) released its Q2 results after Thursday’s session. The financial data surprised to the downside as the company lost $0.39...
Today’s US jobs data turned out to be a positive surprise indeed. The NFP report for July showed that the US economy added 943k jobs - above the...
NFP report is already behind us and market attention shifts to another key US report - CPI inflation for July. Will data help USD maintain gains from this...
قد يغير تقرير NFP اليوم التوقعات فيما يتعلق بالخطوات المستقبلية لمجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي. أضاف الاقتصاد الأمريكي 943000 وظيفة في يوليو ، وهي أسرع وتيرة...
NFP report for July tops expectations US long-end bond yields push higher after NFP beat Smalls caps outperform, tech stocks lag...
Today’s NFP report may have changed the outlook in terms of future Federal Reserve’s steps. The US economy added 943k jobs in July, the fastest...
صدرت بيانات سوق العمل الأمريكية لشهر يوليو. كان تقرير الوظائف غير الزراعية مفاجأة إيجابية. وأظهرت البيانات أن الاقتصاد الأمريكي أضاف 943 ألف وظيفة في يوليو....
The long-awaited US labour market data for July has just been released. The NFP report turned out to be a positive surprise. The data showed that...
European trading session has been rather calm so far. Major European indices post small gains while US futures hold near all-time highs. USD is the strongest...
European markets trade higher DE30 closes in on all-time highs Allianz announced €750 million buyback programme European...
يستمر الذهب في التراجع عن الحد الأعلى لنطاق التداول الأخير عند تصحيح 38.2٪ من الحركة الصاعدة التي بدأت في أوائل مارس 2021 (منطقة 1825$). من المرجح أن تتحرك...
ارتفع مؤشر S&P 500 بنسبة 0.60٪ ، وارتفع مؤشر Dow Jones و Nasdaq بنسبة 0.78٪ لكل منهما ، بينما ارتفع Russell 2000 بنسبة 1.81٪. ارتفع S &...
Gold continues to pullback from the upper limit of a recent trading range at 38.2% retracement of the upward move launched in early-March 2021 ($1,825...
European markets set to slightly higher Jobs data from the United States and Canada Cannabis companies Canopy Growth and Cronos report...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.60%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq added 0.78% each while Russell 2000 rallied 1.81% Moods...
