Economic calendar: Focus on BoE decision
European markets set to open slightly lower Bank of England to announce policy decision at 12:00 pm BST Virgin Galactic, Moderna...
أخبار الأسواق
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
المزيد
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
المزيد
النفط الخام يظل النفط الخام تحت ضغط من فائض المعروض المتوقع حتى نهاية هذا العام والعام المقبل. لا يبدو أن هناك تهديدًا وشيكًا للإمدادات، نظرًا لغياب أي إشارات من الولايات المتحدة أو أوروبا بشأن فرض عقوبات صارمة على روسيا. اتفق العراق مع حكومة إقليم كردستان على استئناف صادرات النفط إلى تركيا...
المزيد
European markets set to open slightly lower Bank of England to announce policy decision at 12:00 pm BST Virgin Galactic, Moderna...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.46%, Dow Jones declined 0.92% and Russell 2000 slumped 1.23%. Nasdaq gained...
European stocks at record high Fed vice chair Clarida: Taper could begin later this year ADP report weaker than expected US ISM's services...
Job creation at private companies tumbled in July ISM's services index jumped to a new record high During today's session, investors...
ارتفعت مخزونات النفط الخام الأمريكية 3.62 مليون برميل في الأسبوع المنتهي في 30 يوليو ، بعد انخفاض قدره 4.089 مليون في الأسبوع السابق ومقارنة بتقديرات المحللين...
One of the most important events of the day was the speech of the Vice President of the Federal Reserve, Richard Clarida. Many traders wondered what tone...
يعتبر Robinhood من بين الأسهم الأكثر تداولا خلال جلسة اليوم. ارتفع سعر سهم منصة التداول بنسبة 65 ٪ إلى حوالي 77.00$ للسهم ، حيث يبدو أن الشركة تعوض عن...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 3.62 million barrels in the week ended July 30, following an 4.089 million decrease in the previous...
ارتفع مؤشر مديري المشتريات غير التصنيعي ISM للولايات المتحدة إلى 64.1 في يوليو من 60.1 في الشهر السابق ، محطمًا رقمًا قياسيًا جديدًا متجاوزًا توقعات المحللين...
Robinhood is among the most heavily traded stocks during today's session. Shares of the trading platform surged 65% to around $77.00 per share...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 64.1 in July from 60.1 in the previous month, breaking a fresh record high and beating analysts’...
Disappointing ADP report General Motors (GM.US) shares fell after earnings miss Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock surges as Cathie Wood reveals more...
صدر تقرير ADP عن التوظيف في الولايات المتحدة في يوليو. كان من المتوقع زيادة 700000 وظيفة بعد زيادة 692،000 في يونيو حزيران. ومع ذلك ، أظهر التقرير زيادة...
The average spring wheat yield in North Dakota, the top-producing state, was estimated at 29.1 bushels per acre in late July by the annual Wheat Quality...
ADP report on change in US employment in July was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 700k jobs following a 692k increase...
US100 مؤشر التكنولوجيا الأمريكي - ناسداك (US100). بالنظر إلى مخطط H4 ، قد تجاوز خط الاتجاه الهابط المحلي والذي يمثل أيضًا الحد الأعلى لتشكيل المثلث....
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the price broke...
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 tests 15,680 pts resistance Commerzbank reports weak Q2 results Stocks in Europe are trading...
خدماتنا غير متوفرة في هذا البلد. يرجى اختيار بلد آخر.
يؤثر تغيير اللغة على تغيير المنظم