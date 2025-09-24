Ethereum trades near key support
Following a solid rally at the end of July, Ethereum price pulled back at the beginning of August. The second most famous cryptocurrency is trading over...
أخبار الأسواق
تم إصدار بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكي في الساعة 2:00بعد الظهر بتوقيت جرينتش. وكان من المتوقع أن يظهر السوق انخفاض في مبيعات المنازل. بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكية مبيعات المنازل: السابق: 664 ألف، المتوقع: 650 ألف، الفعلي: 800 ألف تغير مبيعات المساكن على أساس شهري: السابق: -0.6%، المتوقع: -0.3%،...
المزيد
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
المزيد
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
المزيد
Following a solid rally at the end of July, Ethereum price pulled back at the beginning of August. The second most famous cryptocurrency is trading over...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 tests resistance at 15,565 pts BMW and Infineon released earnings reports European stock...
انخفضت أسعار النفط بحدة بعد ظهر أمس ، مع انخفاض خام برنت وغرب تكساس الوسيط بأكثر من 3٪ في ساعتين. لم يكن هناك سبب واضح لهذه الحركة. تتمثل الخلفية الأساسية...
انخفض مؤشر S&P 500 بنسبة 0.19٪ ، وانخفض مؤشر Dow Jones بنسبة 0.28٪ وأغلق Russell 2000 منخفضًا بنسبة 0.48٪. ارتفع ناسداك 0.06٪ انخفض مؤشر Nikkei...
Oil prices took a steep dive yesterday in the afternoon, with Brent and WTI dropping more than 3% over 2 hours. There was no clear trigger for the move....
European market expected to open flat US factory orders data and API report on oil stocks Nikola, Lyft and Alibaba to report earnings Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% lower and Russell 2000 closed 0.48% lower. Nasdaq...
European equities started August in upbeat moods US Senate agrees infrastructure bill draft US ISM manufacturing data came out weaker than expected WTI...
Li Auto (LI.US) stock jumped more than 4% early in the session after the Chinese electric vehicle maker delivered 8,589 vehicles in July, a new monthly...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI decreased to 59.5 in July, the weakest in 6 months, compared to 60.6 in June and below analysts' estimates of 60.9. Today's...
Within the last couple of hours, crude oil prices have been trading under increasing selling pressure. So far, no key information has been published that...
In today's session we observe that the EUR/USD pair is practically stagnant. Although the U.S dollar remains weak against the majors currencies, the...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI edged down to 59.9 in July from 60.6 in June, below market forecasts of 60.08. EURUSD saw a relatively small reaction...
US Senate agrees infrastructure bill draft Pfizer (PFE.US) and Moderna (MRNA.US) hike prices of their vaccines Square (SQ.US) stock slides after...
Crypto tax slipped into $1T Infrastructure Bill China intends to maintain pressure on the cryptocurrency market Bank Of America believes El Salvador's...
Stock market session has been rather calm so far and things look similar on the FX market... at least when it comes to major currencies. USD is among the...
We are already past the peak of the Wall Street earnings season for the second quarter of 2021. However, it does not mean that there won't be any noteworthy...
European indices trade higher DE30 fails to break above 15,680 pts area Allianz plunges after investigation news Stocks in...
خدماتنا غير متوفرة في هذا البلد. يرجى اختيار بلد آخر.
يؤثر تغيير اللغة على تغيير المنظم