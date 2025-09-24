DE30 pulls back after failed test of 15,680 pts resistance
European indices trade higher DE30 fails to break above 15,680 pts area Allianz plunges after investigation news Stocks in...
تم إصدار بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكي في الساعة 2:00بعد الظهر بتوقيت جرينتش. وكان من المتوقع أن يظهر السوق انخفاض في مبيعات المنازل. بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكية مبيعات المنازل: السابق: 664 ألف، المتوقع: 650 ألف، الفعلي: 800 ألف تغير مبيعات المساكن على أساس شهري: السابق: -0.6%، المتوقع: -0.3%،...
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
GBPJPY failed to break above the resistance at 153.30 and a downward correction was launched. Pullback pushed the price to the lower limit of the Overbalance...
European markets set to open higher Manufacturing ISM for July Final PMIs from Europe and US Futures markets point to a higher...
Stocks in Asia launched a new week higher. Nikkei gains 1.8%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 1.3% while Kospi trades 0.6% higher. Indices from China gain over...
In this webinar we will discuss: Are Chinese stocks attractive now? How markets reacted to the last FOMC meeting What can we expect from the...
US core PCE inflation surges at fastest pace in 30 years Amazon shares drag Wall Street lower FED Bullard believes that tapering should start this...
Pinterest (PINS.US) shares plunged more than 20% during today's session despite the fact that the image-sharing website operator beat analyst...
انخفضت أسعار البن بأكثر من 8٪ في جلسة اليوم ، إلى ما دون 180 سنتًا للرطل. تشير التقارير الأولى عن الصقيع اللاحق إلى تأثير محدود على زراعة البن. من المتوقع...
Coffee prices lost more than 8% in today's session, falling below 180 cents a pound. The first reports of successive frosts indicate a limited impact...
Core PCE prices in the US, which exclude food and energy, dropped to 0.4% on a monthly basis in June, from a 0.5% rise in previous month and below market...
توصية من بنك ج.ب. مورجان على زوج EURUSD يوصي البنك ببيع زوج العملات بالمستويات التالية: الصفقة: 1.1876 الهدف: 1.1600 وقف...
جيمس بولارد ، أحد أكثر الشخصيات إثارة للاهتمام بين أعضاء الاحتياطي الفيدرالي تحدث عن تقرير الناتج المحلي الإجمالي "الجيد" الذي صدر أمس. ووفقًا...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
FOMC meeting did not turn out to be any kind of surprise, with US central bankers deciding to keep policy unchanged. US GDP release missed expectations...
James Bullard, one of the most colorful figures among the Fed members, takes the floor again. The banker spoke about the "good" GDP report that...
انخفضت ثقة المستهلك في جامعة ميشيغان إلى 81.2 نقطة في يوليو من 85.5 نقطة في يونيو ، مقابل 80.8 نقطة متوقعة. 84.5الظروف الحالية 84.5 مقابل أولية التوقعات...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment decreased to 81.2 pts in July from 85.5 pts in June, against expected 80.8 pts. Current...
US stocks launched lower on Friday US core PCE inflation below expectations Amazon (AMZN.US) revenue missed forecasts for the 1st time in 3 years US...
ارتفع مؤشر أسعار نفقات الاستهلاك الشخصي الأساسي ، الذي يستثني العناصر المتقلبة مثل الغذاء والطاقة وهو مؤشر التضخم المفضل لمجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي ، إلى...
The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy and is the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator, rose to...
