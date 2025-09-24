Powell Press Conference: Key Takeaways
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell is nearing its end and its course was in line with market expectations. Here are they key takeaways...
أخبار الأسواق
تم إصدار بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكي في الساعة 2:00بعد الظهر بتوقيت جرينتش. وكان من المتوقع أن يظهر السوق انخفاض في مبيعات المنازل. بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكية مبيعات المنازل: السابق: 664 ألف، المتوقع: 650 ألف، الفعلي: 800 ألف تغير مبيعات المساكن على أساس شهري: السابق: -0.6%، المتوقع: -0.3%،...
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
Although today's Fed statement did not surprise the markets, we could observe a clear reaction to both the EURUSD and major stock indices.Shortly after...
ترك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة عند مستوى 0-0.25٪ وشراء السندات بمعدل شهري قدره 120 مليار دولار. تعهد البنك المركزي بالفعل بتخفيض مشتريات السندات...
The Federal Reserve left fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace. The central bank already pledged to reduce bond purchases...
Today at 7:00 p.m. BST the Fed's decision on interest rates will be released, and at 7:30 p.m. BST, Jerome Powell's press conference will begin,...
Przypominamy, że o godzinie 20:00 poznamy decyzję Fed w sprawie stóp procentowych, a o 20:30 rozpocznie się konferencja prasowa Jerome Powella,...
Facebook (FB.US), the world’s dominant social media platform will report earnings today after markets close. Analysts are expecting robust growth...
انخفضت مخزونات النفط الخام الأمريكية بمقدار 4.089 مليون برميل في الأسبوع المنتهي في 23 يوليو ، بعد زيادة قدرها 2.108 مليون في الأسبوع السابق ومقارنة بتقديرات...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 4.089 million barrels in the week ended July 23rd, following an 2.108 million increase in the previous...
US stocks launched session in mixed moods FOMC to announce monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST Earnings from Facebook after market close US...
انخفض معدل التضخم السنوي في كندا إلى 3.1٪ في يونيو من 3.6٪ في مايو وكان أقل من توقعات السوق بزيادة 3.2٪. المقاييس الأساسية (سنة / سنة): متوسط...
ينتظر التجار قرار اللجنة الفيدرالية للسوق المفتوحة هذا المساء (19:00). يمكن أن تكون التقلبات عالية في العديد من الأسواق. US100 و GOLD و DE30 من بين الأسواق...
Canada’s annual inflation rate decreased to 3.1% in June from 3.6 % in May and was below market expectations of a 3.2% rise. Core...
أدى الاجتماع السابق لمجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي إلى تعزيز الدولار بشكل كبير. كان هذا مرتبطًا بتوقعات الاقتصاد الكلي الجديدة لمجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي ، وخاصة...
Traders are waiting for the FOMC decision scheduled for the evening (6:00 pm GMT). Volatility is expected to be elevated across many markets. US100, GOLD...
The previous meeting of the Federal Reserve led to a significant strengthening of the dollar. This was related to the new Fed macroeconomic projections,...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 15,560 pts Deutsche Bank and Deutsche Boerse reported Q2 earnings European...
يعد قرار السياسة النقدية للجنة الفيدرالية للسوق المفتوحة في الساعة 8 مساءً حدثًا رئيسيًا لليوم. من المتوقع أن تظل إعدادات السياسة النقدية ، مثل أسعار الفائدة...
