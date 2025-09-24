حصاد الأسواق
انخفض مؤشر S&P 500 بنسبة 0.47٪ ، وانخفض مؤشر Dow Jones بنسبة 0.24٪ وانخفض مؤشر Nasdaq بنسبة 1.21٪. انخفض Russell 2000 1.13٪ انخفض مؤشر Nikkei...
أخبار الأسواق
تم إصدار بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكي في الساعة 2:00بعد الظهر بتوقيت جرينتش. وكان من المتوقع أن يظهر السوق انخفاض في مبيعات المنازل. بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكية مبيعات المنازل: السابق: 664 ألف، المتوقع: 650 ألف، الفعلي: 800 ألف تغير مبيعات المساكن على أساس شهري: السابق: -0.6%، المتوقع: -0.3%،...
المزيد
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
المزيد
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
المزيد
The FOMC monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST is a key event of the day. Monetary policy settings, like interest rates or size of asset purchase programmes,...
European markets expected to open flat FOMC to announce monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm BST Facebook, Boeing and Pfizer among...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but managed to recover from daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.47%, Dow Jones moved 0.24% lower...
European stocks extended yesterday losses Chinese regulatory crackdown continued to drag down investors' mood Earnings from Apple, Alphabet...
Chinese companies, which are listed on Wall Street, continue their recent slump during today's session. The announcement of new regulations on the...
US indices are under pressure due to negative news from China, where the government wants to subjugate the technology sector. This time, the authorities...
في هذا المقال: اللوائح الجديدة تؤثر على الأسهم الصينية انخفاض مؤشر CHNComp على الرغم من ارتفاع أسهم وول ستريت كيفية التعرف على الأسواق الصينية "كن...
ارتفع مؤشر ثقة المستهلك لمجلس المؤتمر الأمريكي إلى 129.1 في يوليو من 127.3 في الشهر السابق وأعلى بكثير من توقعات السوق عند 123.9. وأظهرت تفاصيل أخرى للنشر...
US stocks launched session lower Tesla posted strong quarterly figures Earnings from Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft after market close US stocks...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 129.1 in July from the previous month's 127.3 and well above market expectations...
Coffee: The price of coffee is at multi-year highs due to the very high risk of weak harvest in Brazil due to low temperatures It is worth remembering...
We are in the midst of a most interesting week of the Wall Street earnings season. All of the US mega-cap companies will report earnings this week. Investors...
رفع البنك المركزي المجري (MNB) أسعار الفائدة أكثر مما كان متوقعا. وصل سعر الفائدة الرئيسي الآن إلى 1.2٪ ، بينما توقع المحللون ارتفاعه إلى 1.1٪ ، مرتفعًا...
The Central Bank of Hungary (MNB) raises interest rates more than expected. The main rate is now 1.2%, while analysts expected a hike to 1.1%, compared...
Trade Desk recently launched its Solimar platform to take measurable advertising to a whole new level. The delay in disavowing cookies has allowed...
Facts: Price bounced off the major support despite Amazon denied cryptocurrencies payments rumors Tesla conducted no digital asset purchases sales...
In this article: New regulations hit Chinese stocks CHNComp in bear market despite euphoria on Wall Street How to gain exposure to China “Be...
European markets trade lower but off daily lows DE30 climbs back above 15,475 pts area Duerr surges on full-year forecast upgrade European...
