DE30: European indices recover from daily lows
European markets trade lower but off daily lows DE30 climbs back above 15,475 pts area Duerr surges on full-year forecast upgrade European...
أخبار الأسواق
تم إصدار بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكي في الساعة 2:00بعد الظهر بتوقيت جرينتش. وكان من المتوقع أن يظهر السوق انخفاض في مبيعات المنازل. بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكية مبيعات المنازل: السابق: 664 ألف، المتوقع: 650 ألف، الفعلي: 800 ألف تغير مبيعات المساكن على أساس شهري: السابق: -0.6%، المتوقع: -0.3%،...
المزيد
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
المزيد
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
المزيد
European markets trade lower but off daily lows DE30 climbs back above 15,475 pts area Duerr surges on full-year forecast upgrade European...
بدأت عمليات بيع أسهم التكنولوجيا الصينية في الانتشار إلى أجزاء أخرى من العالم. بدأت أسواق الأسهم الأوروبية جلسة اليوم منخفضة ، حيث انخفض مؤشر DAX الألماني...
كان أداء المؤشرات الصينية دون المستوى خلال الجلسات الثلاث الماضية. وانخفض مؤشر CHNComp بنحو 12٪ عن الإغلاق يوم الخميس. يُشار إلى الحملة على الأسهم التعليمية...
ارتفع مؤشر S&P 500 و Dow Jones بنسبة 0.24٪، وزاد Russell 2000 بنسبة 0.33٪ وأغلق مؤشر Nasdaq دون تغيير. ارتفعت S & P / ASX 200 و Nikkei و Kospi...
Chinese tech sell-off begins to spill over to other parts of the world. European stock markets launched today's trading lower with German DAX (DE30)...
Chinese indices have been underperforming massively over the past 3 sessions. CHNComp dropped almost 12% compared to Thursday's close. Crackdown on...
European markets seen opening lower Conference Board COnsumer Confidence index for July Earnings from Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained 0.24% each, Russell 2000 added 0.33% and Nasdaq finished flat Moods...
Cryptocurrencies are on the rise again Mixed sentiment in the stock market US dollar weakest among G8 currencies While the volatility in traditional...
During today's session, we can observe the weakness of the dollar against the Swiss franc, as a result of which the USDCHF currency pair fell by almost...
توصية من بنك مورجان ستانلي على زوج NZDUSD يوصي البنك ببيع زوج العملات بالمستويات التالية: الصفقة: 0.6969 الهدف:0.6600 وقف الخسارة:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Today's session is relatively quiet, with the market showing weak signs of liquidity. However, it appears that the euro is trying to recover against...
من المتوقع أن تصدر TESLA (TSLA.US) تقرير أرباحها للربع الثاني بعد إغلاق الجلسة الأمريكية اليوم. كالعادة ، تمت جدولة مكالمة جماعية وأسئلة وأجوبة مع إدارة...
TESLA (TSLA.US) is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings report today after the close of the US session. As usual, a conference call and Q&A with Tesla’s...
US stock trade mixed Hasbro (HAS.US) gains in premarket on strong quarterly earnings Tesla (TSLA.US) to report earnings after the closing bell US...
Reportedly Amazon may start accepting cryptocurrency payments by the end of 2021 Bitcoin rose sharply and tested 40k resistance ETH reserves...
بدأ موسم أرباح وول ستريت للربع الثاني من عام 2021. ومع ذلك ، يجب أن يكون المستثمرون على استعداد لأن هذا الأسبوع سيكون أسبوعًا مهمًا للغاية. سيتم...
خدماتنا غير متوفرة في هذا البلد. يرجى اختيار بلد آخر.
يؤثر تغيير اللغة على تغيير المنظم