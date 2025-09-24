Top stock reports of the week (26.07.2021)
Wall Street Q2 2021 earnings season has been on a roll for some time already. However, investors should buckle up as this week will be the big week of...
أخبار الأسواق
تم إصدار بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكي في الساعة 2:00بعد الظهر بتوقيت جرينتش. وكان من المتوقع أن يظهر السوق انخفاض في مبيعات المنازل. بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكية مبيعات المنازل: السابق: 664 ألف، المتوقع: 650 ألف، الفعلي: 800 ألف تغير مبيعات المساكن على أساس شهري: السابق: -0.6%، المتوقع: -0.3%،...
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
European market trade lower DE30 halts decline at 200-hour moving average Vonovia-Deutsche Wohnen merger likely to fail European...
كان أداء الأسهم الصينية أسوأ من أداء الأسهم الأمريكية والأوروبية لعدة أشهر. مع ذلك ، يمكن ملاحظة انخفاض أكثر حدة يوم الجمعة ، مع انخفاض حاد آخر اليوم ،...
ارتفع مؤشر Nikkei الياباني ، ولم يتغير مؤشر S & P / ASX 200 الأسترالي ، وانخفض مؤشر كوسبي في كوريا الجنوبية ارتفعت عملة البيتكوين هذا الصباح ووصلت...
Chinese stocks have been underperforming equities from the United States and Europe for months. However, a much steeper drop could be spotted on Friday,...
European markets seen opening lower German IFO index for July Tesla to report earnings after Wall Street close Futures markets...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed on Monday. Japanese Nikkei gains, Australian S&P/ASX 200 trades flat, while South Korean Kospi drops Chinese...
In this webinar we will discuss: Why US keeps setting records as China tanks? Will the economic worries eventually bite? What to expect from...
European indexes finished the week higher US100 and US500 hit new record highs Mixed PMI figures from the US European indices ended a highly...
Snap (SNAP.US) stock surges more than nearly 25% after the social media company posted surprisingly strong quarterly results. The company which developed...
The IHS Markit survey's flash services sector PMI fell to a reading of 59.8 from 64.6 in June, slowing further from May's record high. Analysts'...
Next week on the financial markets looks very interesting. Not only investors will be offered fresh inside from the Federal Reserve, but also will get...
يستمر الزخم الصاعد طوال جلسة اليوم وتستمر مؤشرات وول ستريت الرئيسية الثلاثة في حركتها الصاعدة. ارتفع مؤشر S&P 500 إلى أعلى مستوياته على الإطلاق ، كما...
The bullish momentum is gaining steam during today’s session and the three largest Wall Street indices continue their upward movement. The S&P...
Coffee prices have risen sharply recently. This is related to the extremely low temperatures that hit the key coffee production regions in Brazil, Sao...
NASDAQ 100 hits all-time high Mixed PMI figures Twitter (TWTR.US) stock rose on quarterly earnings US indices launched today's session...
ارتفع مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي الأمريكي IHS Markit إلى 63.10 في يوليو من 62.1 في يونيو وأعلى من توقعات السوق (61.9). انخفض مؤشر مديري المشتريات...
The IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI jumped to 63.10 in July from 62.1 in June and above market forecasts of 61.9. The IHS Markit...
