US OPEN: Wall Street mixed after surprising jump in jobless claims
US stocks mixed Weekly jobless claims highest since May AT&T (T.US) stock rises as Q2 earnings beat expectations US indices launched today's...
أخبار الأسواق
تم إصدار بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكي في الساعة 2:00بعد الظهر بتوقيت جرينتش. وكان من المتوقع أن يظهر السوق انخفاض في مبيعات المنازل. بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكية مبيعات المنازل: السابق: 664 ألف، المتوقع: 650 ألف، الفعلي: 800 ألف تغير مبيعات المساكن على أساس شهري: السابق: -0.6%، المتوقع: -0.3%،...
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
US stocks mixed Weekly jobless claims highest since May AT&T (T.US) stock rises as Q2 earnings beat expectations US indices launched today's...
Lagarde started the conference by pointing out that the ECB's communication would now be easier to read. Here are they key statements: higher...
The German benchmark index breaks out of the falling wedge formation to the upside. D1 chart It is only on the third day of the recovery that the...
بلغ عدد مطالبات البطالة 0.419 مليون في الأسبوع المنتهي في 17 يوليو ، مقارنة بزيادة قدرها 0.360 مليون في الأسبوع السابق. تجاوزت قراءة اليوم توقعات السوق...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.419 million in the week ended July 17th, compared to 0.360 million rise reported in the...
Netflix (NFLX.US) released its Q2 earnings report on Tuesday after the close of the US session. Release turned out to be mixed. On one hand, the company...
ترك البنك المركزي الأوروبي سياسته النقدية دون تغيير خلال اجتماعه في يوليو. تم الحفاظ على أسعار الفائدة عند أدنى مستوياتها التاريخية ، وتم الحفاظ على حصة...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its July meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP quota was maintained at €1.85...
يعتبر إعلان السياسة النقدية من البنك المركزي الأوروبي حدثًا رئيسيًا اليوم. سيتم نشر القرار في الساعة 1:45 مساءً وسيبدأ مؤتمر صحفي للرئيس لاغارد بعد 45...
A monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank is a key event of the day. Decision will be published at 12:45 pm BST and a press conference...
شهدت أسعار القهوة ارتفاعًا كبيرًا خلال الأيام الثلاثة الماضية ووصلت إلى أعلى مستوياتها منذ نوفمبر 2014! يمكن تفسير الزيادة في الأسعار من خلال وصول الصقيع...
European markets trade higher DE30 erases more than half of recent drop ECB decision due at 12:45 pm BST European stock markets...
Coffee prices experienced a massive rally over the past 3 days and reached the highest levels since November 2014! Gargantuan price increase can be explained...
ارتفع مؤشر S&P 500 بنسبة 0.82٪ ، ومؤشر Dow Jones بنسبة 0.83٪ وناسداك بنسبة 0.92٪. راسل 2000 بزيادة 1.81٪ ارتفع مؤشر S & P / ASX 200 بنسبة...
Stocks in Europe seen opening higher ECB meeting in the spotlight Twitter and Intel among earnings reporters Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.82%, Dow Jones added 0.83% and Nasdaq moved 0.92% higher. Russell 2000 rallied...
Global equities rose for a second day US crude stocks rise for 1st time in over 2 months Bitcoin price returned above $30,000 European indices...
The Canadian dollar is the strongest major currency on Wednesday afternoon amid a recovery in risk appetite and stronger oil prices ( WTI price rose 4%...
