The ongoing session on Wall Street is gaining momentum. Positive sentiment has returned within the last few hours and the US indices are recovering dynamically...
تم إصدار بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكي في الساعة 2:00بعد الظهر بتوقيت جرينتش. وكان من المتوقع أن يظهر السوق انخفاض في مبيعات المنازل. بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكية مبيعات المنازل: السابق: 664 ألف، المتوقع: 650 ألف، الفعلي: 800 ألف تغير مبيعات المساكن على أساس شهري: السابق: -0.6%، المتوقع: -0.3%،...
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
تعرضت أسعار النفط الخام لضغوط اليوم ، على الرغم من الانتعاش المعتدل في أسواق الأسهم العالمية. لا تزال المعنويات مختلطة: على الرغم من أن سوق الأسهم وبعض...
Crude oil prices were under pressure today, despite a moderate rebound in global equity markets. The sentiment remains mixed - although the stock market...
US stock markets opened modestly higher US 10Y Treasury yield hit new 5 month low IBM (IBM.US) stock climbs on upbeat quarterly earnings US...
ارتفع سعر الذهب حوالي 25$ من أدنى مستوياته يوم أمس. تعتبر ارتفاعات اليوم استمرارًا لحركة الأمس ، والتي تشبه حاليًا تشكيل المطرقة. الحركة الصاعدة القوية...
The price of gold is trading approximately $ 25 above yesterday's lows. Today's increases are a continuation of yesterday's move, which at...
Oil: OPEC+ unexpectedly reaches agreement on future output cuts Agreement was extended until the end of 2022. It was set to expire in...
Fortinet shares are about 50% undervalued relative to their peers. The cybersecurity industry is enjoying significant tailwinds. The executive is...
European markets try bounce after sell-off DE30 gives up most of morning gains Deutsche Post explores options for long-distance drones European...
شهدت أسواق الأسهم في أوروبا والولايات المتحدة عمليات بيع قوية بالأمس. انخفض مؤشر داكس الألماني (DE30) بنسبة 2.6٪ بينما انخفض مؤشر داو جونز الأمريكي (US30)...
انخفض مؤشر S&P 500 بنسبة 1.58٪ ، وانخفض مؤشر Dow Jones بنسبة 2.09٪ وانخفض مؤشر Nasdaq بنسبة 1.06٪. راسل 2000 انخفض 1.51٪ وانخفض مؤشر Nikkei...
Stock markets in Europe and the United States experienced a steep sell-off yesterday. German DAX (DE30) dropped 2.6% while US Dow Jones (US30) declined...
European markets set to open slightly higher US housing data and API report Netflix reports Q2 earnings Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.58%, Dow Jones moved 2.09% lower while Nasdaq declined 1.06%....
European indices had their worst session since October US stock under heavy selling pressure Oil plunges 8% European indices finished today's...
Moderna (MRNA.US), an American company best known for its Covid-19 vaccine, was observed by many investors in recent days. Moderna shares have been gaining...
Today's risk aversion strengthens the US dollar against a number of currencies, one of which is the British pound. Interestingly, the GBP is weakening...
تؤثر الزيادة في تقلبات السوق في الأيام الأخيرة بشكل خاص على المستثمرين في سوق الأسهم. بينما انخفضت بعض مؤشرات الأسهم اليوم بأكثر من 3٪ ، وصل مؤشر التقلب...
