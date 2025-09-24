Crypto newsletter: Bitcoin tumbles to $30k amid global sell-off
Major cryptocurrencies fell sharply Cryptocurrency miners may be moving to Texas after China crackdown PayPal increases Bitcoin purchase limit to...
أخبار الأسواق
تم إصدار بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكي في الساعة 2:00بعد الظهر بتوقيت جرينتش. وكان من المتوقع أن يظهر السوق انخفاض في مبيعات المنازل. بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكية مبيعات المنازل: السابق: 664 ألف، المتوقع: 650 ألف، الفعلي: 800 ألف تغير مبيعات المساكن على أساس شهري: السابق: -0.6%، المتوقع: -0.3%،...
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
The increase in market volatility in recent days affects in particular stock market investors. While some stock indices fell more than 3% today, the Volatility...
US indices fall more than 1 % US 10Y Treasury yield lowest since February Tractor Supply (TSCO.US) stock fell sharply after earnings US indices...
تنخفض أسعار النفط بشكل حاد على الرغم من أن العديد من المؤسسات تعتبر اتفاقية أوبك + حدثًا إيجابيًا للسوق. وكان الانخفاض قرابة 4٪ وتجاوز سعر خام غرب تكساس...
Despite the fact that the OPEC + agreement is perceived by many institutions as a positive event for the market, prices are clearly falling today. At one...
European markets trade lower Rising Covid-19 cases weigh on market sentiment Lufthansa (LHA.DE) stock fell more than 3% on virus concerns European...
بدأ مؤشر DE30 جلسة اليوم على الجانب السلبي وسط مخاوف متزايدة بشأن ارتفاع حالات Covid-19 عالميًا والتضخم. وقد يؤثر الدمار الذي سببته الفيضانات في ألمانيا...
خسرمؤشر US500 أكثر من 300 نقطة يوم الجمعة وسجل أسوأ أسبوع له منذ أكثر من شهر وسط مخاوف متزايدة بشأن التضخم وارتفاع حالات الإصابة بفيروس كورونا. اليوم ،...
انخفض مؤشر Nikkei بنسبة 1.15٪ ، ومؤشر كوسبي بنسبة 0.90٪ ، وانخفض مؤشر S & P / ASX 200 بنسبة 0.78٪. المؤشرات الصينية هي أيضا تحت الضغط. قررت منظمة...
DE30 launched today's session lower amid rising concerns over surge of Covid-19 cases globally and inflation. Also destruction caused by massive flooding...
US500 lost more than 300 points on Friday and recorded its worst week in over a month amid increasing inflation concerns and surging coronavirus cases....
European markets seen opening lower Rising number of new COVID-19 cases Oil prices under pressure following OPEC+ agreement Futures markets...
In this webinar we will discuss: US inflation and Powell speeches OPEC decision and impact on prices EM currencies – which one is the best? Upcoming...
Downbeat moods can be spotted in Asia. Nikkei fell 1.15%, Kospi lost 0.90% and S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.78% lower. Indices from China are also under...
Stocks reverse gains in afternoon trading US retails sales rise unexpectedly US consumer morale weakens Silver fell more than 2% European...
Zynex Medical (ZYXI.US) stock surged more than 7% during today's session, extending yesterday's gains. A manufacturer of non-invasive medical devices...
US retail trade rose 0.6 % MoM in June, well above market expectations of 0.4% MoM decline. However this sharp increase is offset by a significant...
This week we saw limited volatility in the markets as the holiday season is in full swing. On the other hand, investors closely monitored the situation...
