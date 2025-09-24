Morning wrap (14.07.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.35%, Dow Jones moved 0.31% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.38%. Russell 2000...
أخبار الأسواق
تم إصدار بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكي في الساعة 2:00بعد الظهر بتوقيت جرينتش. وكان من المتوقع أن يظهر السوق انخفاض في مبيعات المنازل. بيانات سوق الإسكان الأمريكية مبيعات المنازل: السابق: 664 ألف، المتوقع: 650 ألف، الفعلي: 800 ألف تغير مبيعات المساكن على أساس شهري: السابق: -0.6%، المتوقع: -0.3%،...
صدرت بيانات الاسكان من الولايات المتحدة وجاءت كالتالي: تراخيص البناء: السابق: 1362 , المتوقع: 1312, الفعلي: 1330
صدر اليوم مؤشر مديري المشتريات (PMI) من الولايات المتحدة في الساعة 1:45 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش. مؤشر مديري المشتريات التصنيعي: السابق: 53.0, المتوقع: 52.2, الفعلي: 52.0 مؤشر مديري المشتريات المركب: السابق: 54.6, المتوقع: 54.6, الفعلي: 53.6 مؤشر مديري المشتريات الخدماتي: السابق:...
European indices remain near record levels US CPI inflation rate highest since 2008 Strong start to second-quarter earnings season Dollar returned...
JPMorgan (JPM.US) stock dropped more than 2.5% despite the fact that the company posted upbeat quarterly figures. One of the major US banks earned $ 3.78...
توصية من بنك ت.د. على زوج AUDNZD يوصي البنك ببيع زوج العملات بالمستويات التالية: الصفقة: 1.0718 الهدف: 1.0500 وقف الخسارة:...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a SHORT position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
بعد صدور بيانات التضخم ، يمكننا أن نرى رد فعل هابط ديناميكي للمؤشرات الأمريكية الرئيسية. ومع ذلك ، فإن المعنويات السلبية لم تدم طويلا واستمرت الحركة الصاعدة...
After the release of inflation data, we could observe a dynamic downward reaction of the major US indices. Nevertheless, the negative sentiment did...
Annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 5.4% in June from 5% in May, hitting a fresh high since August of 2008, and well above market projections...
US CPI inflation rate well above expectations JPMorgan (JPM.US) and Goldman Sachs (GS.US) beats estimates Boeing (BA.US) will reduce the production...
تم إصدار بيانات التضخم في مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين الأمريكي لشهر يونيو وأظهرت تسارعًا كبيرًا في نمو الأسعار. كانت البيانات أعلى من توقعات السوق حيث ارتفع...
The awaited US CPI inflation data for June has been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth. The data came in above market expectations...
Oil: Uncertainty relating OPEC+ continues. Stand-off between United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia has not been resolved yet OPEC+ does...
يتفوق الذهب اليوم على المعادن الثمينة الأخرى. بينما انخفضت أسعار الفضة والبلاتين والبلاديوم ، تمكن الذهب من تحقيق مكاسب صغيرة والبقاء فوق مستوى 1800$....
Gold outperforms other precious metals today. While silver, platinum and palladium trade lower, gold manages to post small gains and hold above the $1,800...
Activision Blizzard is one of the best names in the video game industry with highly competitive and profitable franchises. The company is...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 pulls back from ATH Covestro upgrades full-year outlook European stock markets mostly...
