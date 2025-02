FAQ

What is ETF CFD and how does it work? An ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) CFD is a financial derivative that allows investors to speculate on the price movement of a given ETF without actually owning the it. An ETF CFD works by tracking the price of the underlying ETF and enabling investors to trade on the difference between the open and close price. Investor does not own the ETF, but instead, they enter into a contract with the broker to pay or receive the difference in price based on the direction of their trade.

What are the risks and benefits associated with ETF CFD trading? Trading Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) using CFDs offers traders flexibility and access to a wide range of global markets and asset classes. With ETF CFD trading, traders can speculate on market movements in either direction by going long (buy) to profit from upward price movements or short (sell) to profit from downward movements. Additionally, CFDs offer the ability to trade using financial leverage, which means traders can access larger positions than they would be able to with just their own capital, amplifying potential profits, but also magnifying potential losses. However, ETF CFD trading also carries significant risks that traders need to be aware of. The ETF CFD market can be subject to significant price fluctuations, which can result in rapid and substantial losses if not managed properly. What's more, the ability to trade on margin can be a double-edged sword, as it can amplify potential profits, but also incease potential losses.

What is leverage in ETF CFD trading and how does it work? Leverage is a feature in CFD ETF trading that allows investors to conclude transactions for amounts much higher than the capital actually invested. It multiplies the purchasing power of the capital deposited in the Margin, allowing traders to enter into transactions exceeding the value of the deposit. It can potentially increase the returns on an investment, but it can also increase the risk of loss if the investment does not perform as expected.