Groupon slumps 30% after Q4 results
Groupon (GRPN.US) is one of the worst performing US stock today, dropping almost 30%. Slump comes in response to release of Q4 2023 earnings report. The...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Danske Research issued a recommendation for CHFJPY currency pair. Danske recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Geron (GERN.US), US biotechnology company, is surging almost 100% today! Share price surge comes in response to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory...
IFR issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 1.2773 Target:...
The markets have been volatile this week. US stocks reached record highs before pulling back, as the market remains directionless ahead of next week’s...
Copper rose above $9,000 per ton for the first time since April 2023. Investors are pricing in the risk of mining and production shutdowns at China's...
Flash report from University of Michigan for March was released today at 2:00 pm GMT. Report was expected to show headline Consumer Sentiment index staying...
Wall Street indices open lower US500 drops below 50-hour moving average Cardlytics surges 60% after Q4 earnings Wall Street indices launched...
US industrial production report for February was released today at 1:15 pm GMT. Report was expected to show no growth in industrial production compared...
Regional New York Fed index came in -20 vs -7 exp.and -2.40 previously signalling unexpected cooling off in economy US export prices rose MoM by...
UK inflation outlook brightens as expectations drop The UK is no longer an outlier when it comes to inflation. This week has given a ray of hope that...
The EURUSD pair saw a massive sell-off yesterday, fueled by the strengthening of the dollar and a rise in 10-year US bond yields. It was caused by another...
The market is focused on the situation of the Bank of Japan, which once again faced a possible policy change Contracts for European indices open slightly...
The Japanese yen is strengthening, and the USDJPY pair has chugged again after the Kyodo news agency reported a negotiated 5% wage hike by Japanese unions....
After yesterday's mixed session on Wall Street, sentiment in the Asian session was mostly weak. China's Hang Seng and Korea's KOSPI lost...
Wall Street indexes are trading lower today, though the declines are not significant. The S&P 500 is down 0.30% to 5150 points, while the Nasdaq100...
The EURUSD currency pair loses nearly 0.6% today, after PPI inflation and jobless claims data supported the U.S. dollar. ECB member Luis de Guindos indicated...
Under Armour (UA.US) shares are down over 11.50% today following yesterday's announcement by the company that Kevin Plank, the founder, will return...
Today's session for American tech companies is showing mixed sentiments. The Nasdaq100 spot index is down by nearly 0.4% today, driven mainly by the...