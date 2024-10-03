WHEAT rebounds 3.5% from oversold levels amid stronger import demand
Wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade are soaring today by almost 3.6% amid higher international demand and prolonged oversold conditions. Wheat futures...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Today session is historical, which is related to the global failure of many IT systems due to problems with products from companies such as Microsoft and...
Canadian retail sales report for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show monthly declines in headline as well as core retail...
A software update from Nasdaq-listed cybersecurity giant, CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) possible caused global IT systems outage and some chaos in financial and...
DAX deepens declines Global IT problems weigh on European companies PPI data remains in line with expectations Sartorius lowers expectations...
Shares of Netflix (NFLX.US) are losing 0.5% before the opening of the Wall Street session, following the release of its Q2 2024 results. Although the results...
Risk aversion is taking hold yet again on Thursday, with news that a global internet outage including banks, airports, train companies, TV stations including...
Ethereum has rebounded over 21% from its local low established in early July. The positive sentiment around the second-largest project is supported by...
European indices as well as US index futures are pulling back today, with news of global tech outages driving the pullback. Media reports say that a number...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for June: Retail Sales: actual -0.2% YoY; forecast 0.2% YoY; previous 1.7% YoY; Retail...
Today's macro calendar is relatively light and lacks events that could impact global financial markets. However, investors interested in the UK and...
Asia-Pacific indices are extending declines after Wall Street indices closed lower. Indexes from China are losing between 1.00-1.20%, Japan's...
Despite an upbeat opening, the US equity indices lost in the second part of the day and all indications are that they will close on a loss. At the...
Alaska Air Group (ALK.US) is losing more than 6% today following the release of its 2Q24 results and the presentation of its forecasts for the next quarter....
D.R. Horton (DHI.US) gains almost 11% after the largest home builder in America reported Q3 earnings. D.R. Horton operates in 121 markets across 33 states....
The dollar gains slightly in the first part of the day US bond yields also gain Indexes on Wall Street open slightly higher The indices on...
The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged at a meeting today, in-line with market expectations. Current rates: Main refinancing...
According to Financial Times, the owner of a popular eye-glasses brand Ray Ban, Paris-based EssilorLuxottica (EL.FR) may have a deal with American media...
US Initial Jobless Claims: 243k (Forecast 229k, Previous 222k) US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.867M (Forecast 1.856M, Previous 1.852M, Revised 1.847M) US...