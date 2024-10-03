Daily summary: Nvidia soars 6% reaching all-time highs while US30 drops almost 1%
The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for May beat economists' forecasts and rose to 102 (vs. April's value: 97 and forecasts:...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for May beat economists' forecasts and rose to 102 (vs. April's value: 97 and forecasts:...
Cocoa futures are gaining more than 6% today. Ghana's cocoa regulator said it will borrow up to $1.5 billion by September to finance spot purchases...
Medical technology and supplies company Semler Scientific (SMLR.US) revealed that has bought 581 BTC for about $40 million. Following this announcement,...
This is an interesting week to trade UK equities. The election campaign is in full swing ahead of the July 4th vote, and both parties are laying out their...
U.S. index contracts lose slightly, despite more than 4% rise in Nvidia (NVDA.US) Euphoria on shares of Crowdstrike (CRWD.US), Semler Scientific (SMLR.US)...
US Conference Board consumer sentiment index came in 102 vs 96 exp. and 97 previously (revised to 97.5)
Choir of ECB members who express their support for a rate cut at next week's meeting is growing. Mario Centeno, head of Portuguese central bank and...
Salesforce scheduled to report fiscal-Q1 2025 earnings this week Revenue growth is seen little changed compared to fiscal-Q4 2024 Expected slowdown...
European indices under downward pressure DAX tries to stay in the zone of yesterday's closes Deutsche Bank analysts boost sentiment around Symrise Overall...
Oil The OPEC+ meeting has been moved from June 1 to June 2 and will be conducted as a video meeting The lack of a physical meeting may indicate...
A flurry of discount offers on the shelves of major Chinese retail chains led to a jump in demand for iPhone phones in April. The latest data from the...
Risk sentiment has faltered in recent weeks, and global stock markets have experienced a mild sell off, as the focus shifts to a plethora of economic data...
The dollar is once again one of the weaker G10 currencies today. However, the turning point could be the opening of the cash session on Wall Street after...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light compared to the rest of the current week. At 01:30 PM BST, the industrial production price index...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indices are recording both gains and losses. CH50Cash is down by 0.23%,...
The first trading day of a new week was marked with limited liquidity and action on the markets as US and UK traders were off for holidays European...
A clear improvement on the cryptocurrency market can be spotted in the second half of Monday's trading. While no news surfaced that could explain this...
NATGAS gains nearly 1.7% during today's session and attempts to regain some ground after impact of Friday's futures contract rollover. The bullish...
The first trading day of a new week is marked with market calmness. This can be explained with market holidays in the United States and the United Kingdom,...